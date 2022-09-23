SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning.

Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police.

The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work at 7 a.m.

Her car was found with her belongings and phone in Big Sur, said her family

The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546 .