Salinas, CA

Police searching for missing Salinas woman

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning.

Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police.

The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work at 7 a.m.

Her car was found with her belongings and phone in Big Sur, said her family

Comments

Javier Moreno
2d ago

my prayers go out to the family I could only imagine what they're going through right now I hope they find her I'll be praying for her and the family and to those people making comments you ain't got nothing good to say don't say anything the family is going through enough already they don't need all that negativity Javier Moreno

It is what it isss
3d ago

Oh no!! May she be found safe and healthy! Sending Prayers her way🙏🏽

