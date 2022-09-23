Read full article on original website
Gas Above $6-Per-Gallon Again in Sonoma County
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is more than six dollars again. Today it’s $6.02, which is three cents more than Sunday. Just a week ago it was $5.64 per gallon. Meanwhile, the statewide average is up to $5.80. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the Safeway on Mendocino, where a gallon of unleaded is $5.39.
Jesús Fernández Named Sonoma County Teacher of the Year
A teacher at Geyserville’s New Tech Academy has been named Sonoma County’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Jesús Fernández was given the award last week by the Sonoma County chapter of the Association of California School Administrators. The social studies teacher got a $3,000 cash award from Community First and a $500 gift card to the Luther Burbank Center. Fernández is also being nominated for the State of California’s Teacher of the Year program. Additionally, Bridget Clark, a second grade teacher at Roseland Creek Elementary School in Santa Rosa, is being recognized as a Teacher of the Year finalist.
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Driveways in East Santa Rosa
Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers were found on the driveways of dozens of homes in East Santa Rosa on Friday. The flyers focused on members of Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration who are Jewish, or perceived to be Jewish. The branding of the pamphlets appear to have a connection with a Sonoma County native known for hate mongering. It’s unclear whether he was involved with these flyers as they can be downloaded and printed off his website. Similar flyers have appeared throughout the Bay Area in recent months, including in Windsor in June. Santa Rosa Police are investigating it as a hate crime but it’s unclear if any criminal charges could be pursued because no threats were made. Still, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin tells the Press Democrat it’s unacceptable.
CHP Investigating Head-On Fatality in Rohnert Park
A Petaluma woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rohnert Park. On Friday afternoon, CHP say 26-year-old Jorge Valles was driving eastbound on Rohnert Park Expressway, east of Stony Point Road in his Ford Ranger, while a woman driving a Honda CRV was going westbound. It appears that the Ford made an unsafe turn to the left, crossing into the opposite lane, directly in front of the Honda. The two vehicles crashed into each other, and fire personnel had to extricate both drivers. They were both taken to Santa Rosa Memorial for major injuries but the woman was declared dead upon arrival. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.
Rohnert Park Police Looking for Masked Man Who Approached Two Homes
Police in Rohnert Park are investigating after a masked man was seen on two residents’ doorbell cameras. Both incidents happened in the three a.m. hour last Monday, eight minutes apart. Each time, the man walked up to the front door of the home, stood there for a while, then walked away. He didn’t appear to be armed or trying to steal anything. He was wearing a full-faced white mask, dark clothing, and had a full beard.
Former Cloverdale Principal (Now Teacher) Placed on Leave
The former principal of a middle school in Cloverdale is now on unpaid leave. Mark Lucchetti was the principal of Washington Middle School until he was placed on paid leave earlier this year, then was demoted to a teaching position. He tells the Press Democrat he’s now on unpaid leave, and may be fired next. Lucchetti is accused of failing to properly investigate and report accusations from female students, who reported the behavior of a male physical education teacher. Lucchetti says the allegations he himself is facing are baseless. The Cloverdale Unified School District placed Lucchetti on indefinite paid leave back in February.
