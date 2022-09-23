ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WTKR

Help for women experiencing hair loss with "Madame La Belle Wigs" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Experiencing hair loss from a medical condition can be a discouraging thing to live with. For Shelly "La Belle" Warren, a woman who suffers from Lupus, wigs have become her saving grace. She joins April to show off her business "Madame La Belle Wigs" and give Coast Live a in-person demonstration of her products.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Youngkin’s K-12 Digital Mapping Program Supports Best in Class Technology to Protect Virginia Schools

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25, 2022. The Department of Criminal Justice Services’ (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) is coordinating this first in the nation, top-down approach to protecting students and staff.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A cooling trend for much of the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday night! A cold front is bringing us strong storms into tonight and a cooling trend for the workweek. It has been an active evening, especially for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Numerous reports of trees down and power outages from these strong storms booking it east at 55 MPH. Storms will quickly move through the rest of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina the rest of this evening into tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs19news

Youngkin defends new policies for Virginia Department of Education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Youngkin is on the defense of his new policies for the Virginia department of education model which sharply restricts transgender student rights. Youngkin says parents should not be left out of these life changes. Governor Youngkin tells CBS19 that these policies will bring parents...
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
fallriverreporter.com

With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill

BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washingtonian.com

DC Home Buyers, Finally Some Good News

When Amy Thomas and her husband, Navendu Shekhar—homeowners in the Barnaby Woods neighborhood of Chevy Chase DC—seriously started their home search in January, they fell in love with a house priced at $1.4 million that received 16 offers and sold for $2.2 million. “The bidding wars created a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WFXR

Virginia polling districts have been redrawn

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Early voting for November election begins in Virginia

(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE

