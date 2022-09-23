Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kyle Shanahan explains why Deommodore Lenoir played nickel vs. Denver
The 49ers made a somewhat unexpected change to their defense Sunday night. When the nickel package entered the game, it was second-year cornerback Deommodore Lenoir as the extra defensive back instead of rookie Samuel Womack who’s been holding down that spot since the second week of the preseason. It...
NFL・
Comments / 0