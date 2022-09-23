ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

Cameron Herald

Fiesta Patrias Royalty

Fiesta Patrias was held at the Fiesta Grounds in Cameron this weekend. Clerissa Acosta was named Fiesta Patrias Queen for 2022. Liliana Valdez was runner up and McKenna Bailey came in third place.
CAMERON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX
KWTX

$4.4 million Upward Bound grants awarded to Central Texas students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Education Service Center Region 12 has recently awarded a $297,600 per year per grant for the next five years to aid Central Texas high school students. The three separate grants will serve selected students in Connally and La Vega, Waco and Killeen. ESC Region 12′s...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
TEMPLE, TX
Cameron Herald

JUDGE: Milam County news and updates

Recently we lifted the burn ban in Milam County and therefore outdoor burning is currently permitted. However, remember it is still dangerous and before burning contact your local police and let them know the time and location of the burn, so our fine volunteer firemen don’t make an unnecessary call.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
US105

Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School

Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Fatality confirmed in multi-vehicle accident

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one fatality has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News the incident happened on Interstate 35, near Ross Road. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on social...
ELM MOTT, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas

Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
KWTX

Temple police search for missing 12-year-old

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Dominick Casteel. Dominick is 5 feet, and weighs between 80 and 90 pounds. According to authorities, the boy was last seen in the 2700 block of West Ave R. If you have information, call police at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX

