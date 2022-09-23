Read full article on original website
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
Cameron Herald
Fiesta Patrias Royalty
Fiesta Patrias was held at the Fiesta Grounds in Cameron this weekend. Clerissa Acosta was named Fiesta Patrias Queen for 2022. Liliana Valdez was runner up and McKenna Bailey came in third place.
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 5 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 23, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KWTX
$4.4 million Upward Bound grants awarded to Central Texas students
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Education Service Center Region 12 has recently awarded a $297,600 per year per grant for the next five years to aid Central Texas high school students. The three separate grants will serve selected students in Connally and La Vega, Waco and Killeen. ESC Region 12′s...
KWTX
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
Cameron Herald
JUDGE: Milam County news and updates
Recently we lifted the burn ban in Milam County and therefore outdoor burning is currently permitted. However, remember it is still dangerous and before burning contact your local police and let them know the time and location of the burn, so our fine volunteer firemen don’t make an unnecessary call.
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
kagstv.com
City of Waco hoping to help residents save money on electric bills with Texas Power Switch
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is hoping it can help residents save money when it comes to their electric bills by partnering with Texas Power Switch (TPS), a company that sells electricity rates in the state. Earlier this week, the city posted on its Instagram page that...
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
KWTX
Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
fox44news.com
Fatality confirmed in multi-vehicle accident
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one fatality has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News the incident happened on Interstate 35, near Ross Road. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on social...
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
Police: Suspect wanted in restaurant and beauty parlor thefts
A suspect is wanted for thefts at a fast food restaurant and beauty parlor in Temple, police said.
KWTX
Judge declares mistrial in case of Waco man accused of murdering mother of his three children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jurors deliberating whether Quest Aljabaughn Jones shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 deadlocked 11-1 in favor of guilt Friday, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial. The 19th State District Court jury of six women and six men deliberated about seven...
Central Texas inmate on the run after fleeing cemetery shift
Brandon Hogan is reported to have escaped while working a crew shift at Seaton Cemetery.
KWTX
Temple police search for missing 12-year-old
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Dominick Casteel. Dominick is 5 feet, and weighs between 80 and 90 pounds. According to authorities, the boy was last seen in the 2700 block of West Ave R. If you have information, call police at 254-298-5500.
