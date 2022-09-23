ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, WA

KEPR

Local law enforcement team up to arrest 28 top offenders

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — More than two dozen of the region's top offenders are now behind bars. Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department teamed up with the Richland Police Department and deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest 28 top offenders over the week.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area

Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Large illegal marijuana grow taken down

BURBANK – Detectives from the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Washington State Patrol’s Cannabis Eradication Response Team (CERT)and SWAT team, plus the Law Enforcement Against Drugs Task Force served a search warrant Monday on the 100 block of Dusty Road. During the execution of the search warrant, a large illegal marijuana grow was discovered.
BURBANK, WA
nypressnews.com

‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty

After all, when the trooper was airlifted to Harborview last week, he was in critical condition. What a difference a few days makes. “He still has a little road to go,” said Dean Atkinson Sr. “But he’s in the condition where there’s nothing that would prevent him from performing his duties as a trooper in the future.”
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Evaristo Salas continues quest to prove his innocence in 1995 Sunnyside homicide

After being denied a new trial for a 1995 Sunnyside murder he says he didn’t commit, Evaristo Salas hasn’t given up a fight to prove his innocence. His attorney, Laura Shaver of Everett, has taken the case to the state Court of Appeals, where she’s filed a 54-page brief outlining evidence that wasn’t presented in trial nearly 26 years ago.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Timeline is revealed in trooper’s shooting

WALLA WALLA – The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper. Dean Atkinson Jr., 28, Thursday evening made his first court appearance and was. formally charged Friday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court. Bail for Brandon. Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, was set at $1 million...
WALLA WALLA, WA
610KONA

Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police

It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Deadly Shooting in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
KENNEWICK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Three WA road projects begin today

Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 14-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was shot in Kennewick just before midnight on Friday. Officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 800 block of S Garfield St after receiving several calls about gunshots in the area. Once on scene,...
KENNEWICK, WA
