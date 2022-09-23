Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 26
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival begins this weekend in Belton
BELTON, Texas — Fire up those griddles, because it is time once again for Belton's annual Bacon, Blues and Brews festival. The City of Belton is partnering with H-E-B for the annual festival, which will take place this weekend on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The festival will take place right in the heart of downtown Belton near the Historic Bell County Courthouse.
KVUE
Things are taking off in Taylor!
TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including Hollywood. Taylor is considered a "Film Friendly City," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor, Texas. "There's been...
These 5 Places In Killeen, Texas Have The Best Crushed Ice
Now, this article might be a little strange to some people in Killeen, Texas, but all my real ice eaters will know exactly where I’m coming from with this. If you're like me and could spend an entire day munching and crunching on a big cup of ice, you should definitely read on.
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
Cameron Herald
Fiesta Patrias Royalty
Fiesta Patrias was held at the Fiesta Grounds in Cameron this weekend. Clerissa Acosta was named Fiesta Patrias Queen for 2022. Liliana Valdez was runner up and McKenna Bailey came in third place.
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
KWTX
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: When Is Costco Coming to Georgetown?
September 27, 2022 – We have an update on Costco coming to Georgetown, TX!. On September 6, the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approved Costco’s site development plan. Aly Van Dyke, Director of Communications and Public Engagement for the City of Georgetown, told Hello Georgetown that Costco’s next step is to schedule a pre-construction meeting with City staff.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
kagstv.com
A Bryan ISD principal and her family got surprise of a lifetime
BRYAN, Texas — Amy Thomman is the principal at Johnson Elementary in Bryan, Texas, and her friends at Bryan ISD helped surprise her and her children Thurs, Sept 22. "I had a late meeting after school so I thought it was actually gonna be running late today so my mind has been all over the place but did not expect this," Thomman said.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Bell County Residents Question Brazos River Authority On Belhouse Pipeline Project
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) – Bell County community members had many questions today for the Brazos River Authority’s public meeting at the county expo center. It’s for the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project building a pipe from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Many attendants we spoke with...
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox44news.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed at Limestone Co. deer breeding facility
AUSTIN / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) have discovered Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a deer breeding facility in Limestone County. TPWD said in a press release Friday afternoon that this marks the first positive...
Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Second Magnolia at the Silos Baking Competition
Chip and Joanna Gaines announced another 'Silos Baking Competition' is in the works for an entire season on Magnolia Network, and fans can catch live tapings for the next two weeks.
virtualbx.com
Milam County Health Building Rehabilitation
Scope of work involves the rehabilitation of a former professional building into medical offices, for a total of approximately 9,739 sq ft. The work will include selective demolition, site work, new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, exterior building improvements, remodeled/rehabilitated/altered interior spaces, and other work as required. Trades involved are...
