Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers were found on the driveways of dozens of homes in East Santa Rosa on Friday. The flyers focused on members of Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration who are Jewish, or perceived to be Jewish. The branding of the pamphlets appear to have a connection with a Sonoma County native known for hate mongering. It’s unclear whether he was involved with these flyers as they can be downloaded and printed off his website. Similar flyers have appeared throughout the Bay Area in recent months, including in Windsor in June. Santa Rosa Police are investigating it as a hate crime but it’s unclear if any criminal charges could be pursued because no threats were made. Still, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin tells the Press Democrat it’s unacceptable.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO