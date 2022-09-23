Read full article on original website
San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest
SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
crimevoice.com
Ukiah PD Arrests Burglary Suspects after Shots Fired
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 09-18-2022 at 10:01 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of subjects walking northbound on South Dora Street checking car doors in the 1600 block of South Dora Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputies checked the area...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Police Are Spying on Drug Dealers From Office Buildings, Apartments
San Francisco police have been given access to private offices and apartment buildings to spy on drug dealers, according to correspondence seen by The Standard from a building involved. The communications seem to offer further evidence that the city is cracking down on dealers in the wake of an unprecedented...
Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for assault with deadly weapon, violation of probation, and fleeing police on several occasions, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at around 12:28 p.m., Smart Code Compliance officers reported to PPD of a male who attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him […]
ksro.com
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Driveways in East Santa Rosa
Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers were found on the driveways of dozens of homes in East Santa Rosa on Friday. The flyers focused on members of Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration who are Jewish, or perceived to be Jewish. The branding of the pamphlets appear to have a connection with a Sonoma County native known for hate mongering. It’s unclear whether he was involved with these flyers as they can be downloaded and printed off his website. Similar flyers have appeared throughout the Bay Area in recent months, including in Windsor in June. Santa Rosa Police are investigating it as a hate crime but it’s unclear if any criminal charges could be pursued because no threats were made. Still, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin tells the Press Democrat it’s unacceptable.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Police Looking for Masked Man Who Approached Two Homes
Police in Rohnert Park are investigating after a masked man was seen on two residents’ doorbell cameras. Both incidents happened in the three a.m. hour last Monday, eight minutes apart. Each time, the man walked up to the front door of the home, stood there for a while, then walked away. He didn’t appear to be armed or trying to steal anything. He was wearing a full-faced white mask, dark clothing, and had a full beard.
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help
Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
WATCH: SF burglaries caught on surveillance camera
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are looking for the suspects seen in surveillance video obtained by KRON4. Suspects burglarized a home near Bay and Divisadero streets in the Marina District early Tuesday morning and returned several times to steal more items. “The audacity for them to come back three times is really scary,” […]
Santa Rosa men indicted for allegedly shipping kilos of fentanyl-oxy pills to the South
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Three Santa Rosa men were arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to cities in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville announced. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were arraigned in federal court in the Northern District of California for conspiring to […]
crimevoice.com
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested at Commuter Parking Lot
SAN RAFAEL — Mathew J. Hendry-Siegfried, a 27-year-old resident of San Rafael, was arrested at a commuter parking lot on suspicion of drug trafficking. The suspect allegedly sold fentanyl pills to undercover investigators. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation of Hendry- Siegfried. Undercover detectives arranged two meetings to buy illicit drugs from him.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley police warn of woman trying to lure children into vehicle in attempted kidnapping cases
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley Police Department issued a community safety alert after a woman allegedly tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her vehicle on Tuesday. Police issued the alert on Friday. They said the incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sacramento Avenue and Addison Street. The boy was riding a scooter on the sidewalk when a car stopped in front of him. The woman got out of the car and tried to convince him to get inside her car. The boy ran and hid in a nearby driveway when the suspect got closer to him.
crimevoice.com
Man With Prior Felony Conviction Reportedly Caught With Several Illegally Possessed Firearms
Above: Weapons seized during the search | Santa Rosa PD. A Santa Rosa man with a previous felony conviction has been arrested for the alleged unlawful possession of firearms. On the afternoon of September 1, Santa Rosa PD’s Special Enforcement Team and SWAT officers served a search warrant on the 900 block of Renee Court related to an investigation into possible illegally possessed firearms.
Officer interrupts catalytic converter theft in progress, suspects flee
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A Pacifica Police Department officer interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress early Thursday morning. On Thursday at 1:46 a.m., the officer came across the theft-in-progress in the area of De Solo and Navarre drives. Police said the suspects immediately fled the scene in a gray four-door BMW sedan. The driver […]
ksro.com
Suspected Meth Dealer Arrested in Santa Rosa
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of selling meth. Police arrested 32-year-old Ruperto Franco-Lopez near his home on Tuesday, following a drug trafficking investigation that started in early August. Investigators think he was selling large amounts of meth in Santa Rosa and nearby cities. Five pounds of meth, packaging material and scales were found inside his home Tuesday afternoon.
mendofever.com
Subject In Parking Lot Screaming, Staff Entered His Room – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
One dead in Fairfield shooting
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning, according to a Nixle announcement from Fairfield Police Department.
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man
SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
