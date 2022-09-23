ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

BYU's Kalani Sitake included in Arizona State football coach speculation

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Arizona State football coaching speculation continues to swirl and an interesting name is among the chatter.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

Some college football writers feel that the coach would be a perfect fit at Arizona State, given his experience at BYU and his track record out West.

Is he a candidate to replace Herm Edwards as the ASU coach?

Check out some of the speculation surrounding Sitake and the Sun Devils.

More: Urban Meyer Arizona State football coach speculation returns after Herm Edwards' firing

ESPN : Kalani Sitake would be an absolute steal for ASU football

Adam Rittenberg wrote: “Before the Big 12 added BYU, Sitake certainly would look at a job like Arizona State as an obvious upgrade. Now it’s not as clear-cut. BYU has rewarded Sitake with more salary and security, and the Cougars’ program is rolling as it nears entry into the Big 12 in 2023.  Sitake, 46, would be an absolute steal for ASU. He’s 23-5 since the start of the 2020 season and would bring a tough-minded identity and stability to the program that fans would appreciate. Sitake also has recruited the region for his entire career.”

The Athletic : Kalani Sitake would be a strong hire for ASU football

Chris Vannini writes: “BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has been in the mix for other Pac-12 jobs in recent years. He’s 23-5 in the past two-plus seasons and turned the Cougars back into a Top 25 program. But he just signed a long-term extension last December, and BYU heads to the Big 12 next season. He’d be a strong hire for ASU, but is he even interested?”

More: Deion Sanders Arizona State football coach speculation swirls after Herm Edwards firing

247 Sports : Arizona State might be hard for Kalani Sitake to turn down

Brad Crawford writes: "There’s no denying Sitake had great success with BYU since taking over in 2016, sporting a 50-30 record. He is also 3-2 in the postseason and most recently had a quarterback go No. 2 overall to the New York Jets: remember Zach Wilson? BYU finished No. 11 overall in 2020 and No. 19 last season, according to the AP Top 25. The team is 2-1 this season following a loss to Oregon but remained in the top 25. This is a well-respected program that’s headed to the Big 12 next season, so this is not exactly about Sitake jumping to a Power Five job. But unless BYU throws a blank check at him, Arizona State might be hard to turn down. Like most head coaches, Sitake likely knows when to get out, too. This year's team might be his best with the Cougars after consecutive seasons with double-digit wins and prior to Saturday's loss to Oregon, BYU looked like a squad that was capable of getting to the New Year's Six. With Arkansas and Notre Dame still left on the schedule, it'll be interesting to see how far Sitake takes the Cougars before potentially making a decision on his coaching future at the program."

More: Arizona State football head coach candidates: Who could replace Herm Edwards at ASU?

Deseret News : Kalani Sitake Arizona State speculation nothing new

Brandon Judd writes: "It’s not the first time Sitake’s name has been mentioned when a Power Five coaching job has opened — last year, Sitake reportedly talked to Oregon about its head coaching vacancy before the Ducks ultimately chose Dan Lanning as their new head coach."

More: Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury on list of potential ASU football coach candidates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0md0y8_0i7iyDz400

Arizona State football coach odds : Kalani Sitake third in odds to replace Herm Edwards

BetArizona.com put the BYU head coach third in its odds to be the next Arizona State football coach, at +400.

ESPN : Kalani Sitake a potential candidate for ASU football coach job

Pete Thamel wrote: "Names for Arizona State: Bryan Harsin, Kalani Sitake, Jonathan Smith, Tom Herman, Troy Calhoun, Charles Huff, Matt Entz, Sean Lewis, Bill O’Brien, Todd Monken, Derek Mason and Alex Grinch."

More: Arizona State football coach odds: Mike Norvell favored to replace Herm Edwards at ASU

Trojans Wire : Hard to see Kalani Sitake leaving BYU for ASU

Matt Zemek writes: "BYU is a better job than Arizona State right now. No way Sitake leaves."

Should Arizona State pursue Kalani Sitake as its next head coach? Share your thoughts in the comments.

More: Did Herm Edwards leave Arizona State football in better shape than Todd Graham?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: BYU's Kalani Sitake included in Arizona State football coach speculation

