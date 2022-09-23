ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Mississippi city orders closure of dollar store, says building unsafe for occupancy

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection.

A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m.

“The Code Office along with the Fire Inspector made the closure for life safety concerns,” a statement said. “They have no safe means of egress out of the store and emergency exits are blocked. The store will be allowed to reopen after a satisfactory inspection by the Fire Inspector.”

Reports said the inspection revealed boxes of merchandise and other stock items stacked high throughout the store and blocking several aisles.

“Unfortunately this was a situation that was not safe for the public and this action was taken by the city” said Mayor Hal Ferrell.

Two other Dollar General stores have been built in Batesville in the last year, and another is planned.

Robert West
3d ago

Every DG I have ever been in is in the same shape as this one. DG is too stingy to pay for extra workers. They want the cashier to also stock shelves and clean floors.

Vanessa Johnson Aaron
3d ago

That's right instead of cleaning it up let's just close it and build another one where it's a lot of school traffic!

Corey Carver
3d ago

that's just about every dollar general,family dollar and dollar tree

