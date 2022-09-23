ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Man who was found with one pound of pure methamphetamine convicted in federal court

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rF5Dx_0i7iy8eg00
Judge's gavel on table in office

A man who reportedly retrieved a pound of pure meth hidden in a barbecue grill to distribute in Mississippi city was convicted in federal court.

Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, Mississippi, was charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After a three-day trial, James was found guilty of both counts.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

According to court documents and trial testimony, on December 9, 2020, James retrieved a pound of pure methamphetamine hidden by two of his conspirators in a barbecue grill at a residence in Hattiesburg. Having been alerted to the transaction, agents attempted to stop James’s vehicle. James fled but was apprehended with the meth after a short pursuit. James was responsible for distributing over 8 kilograms of methamphetamine to the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area in a two-month period in the Fall of 2020.

James will be sentenced on January 12, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area. “Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Keesha Middleton and Shundral Cole.

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

Columbia Man Found Guilty of Multiple Federal Drug Offenses

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, Mississippi, was charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After a three-day trial, James was found guilty of both counts.
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Woman gets life for murder of Lamar County man

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was found guilty of murdering a Lamar County man in 2018 was sentenced on Friday, September 23. The family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh Road. The next day, Lamar County deputies found […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Columbia, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report 9/20-9/26

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed no felony charges for the week of September 20 – 26, 2022. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Columbia man found guilty after retrieving drugs from barbeque grill

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man could face life in prison after he was found guilty of two drug charges. According to court documents and trial testimony, Alfredric James, 37, retrieved a pound of pure meth hidden by two coconspirators in a barbeque grill at a home in Hattiesburg on December 9, 2020. After […]
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel Drug Raid Arrest

Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace. In 1972, Thomas L. Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. Marion Co. drug bust part of the area's ongoing 'War on Drugs'. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Sheriff Berkley...
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Methamphetamine#Dea#Organized Crime
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison

A Mississippi woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer four years ago. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Samantha Simmons, 40, of Lamar County, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder of Thomas Burns of Purvis.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
WDAM-TV

Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Investigators ask for help identifying body found in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying the body of an African American male found in Forrest County. Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said Sunday the body was found near mile marker 73 on I-59. The man was wearing...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Prentiss has new police chief

Prentiss has a new police chief, but he is a familiar face. Richard Browning was sworn in last week by Prentiss Mayor Charley Dumas as the new chief. Browning replaces Joe Bullock who resigned after serving as chief for over seven years. Browning started out with the Prentiss Police Department...
PRENTISS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
99K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy