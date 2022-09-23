ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

clubber lang
2d ago

it seems to me... if you want to harm someone.... legally.... become a cop. they never get in trouble over them bringing guns out

Syracuse.com

Police shooting of woman with knife: ‘If the officers aren’t to blame, then their training is’ (Your Letters)

The Syracuse police video showing the lead up to the killing of Allison Lakie is quite an eye-opener (“AG: Syracuse officers who fatally shot woman with knife on Tipperary Hill will not be charged,” Sept. 23, 2022). If the police were found to have done nothing wrong, then there is something horribly wrong with standard police training.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse man charged for double murder

(WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested on first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in the second degree for the deaths of a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick confirms. 46-year-old, Jamal Weston will be in City Court Tuesday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

WATCH: Unedited footage of UPD officer-involved shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. Warning, viewer digression is advised. The following videos are...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81

(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
BREWERTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify 34-year-old man killed in Solvay shooting

Solvay, N.Y. — Deputies released the identity of a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot and killed in Solvay on Saturday. Richard L. Anderson, 34, of Syracuse, was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Charles Avenue at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
SOLVAY, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Release Timeline for Dasheem East Homicide Investigation

On June 20th, 2022, at 9:34 P.M., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street in regard to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 20 year old Dasheem East, while on scene, it was evident that East had been shot. East was subsequently transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the Week: Gregory Johnson

(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Gregory Johnson. Johnson has had 40 prior run-ins with the law and currently has 10 active warrants out for his arrest. Johnson is a 37-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

East Syracuse Minoa High School to be remote Monday after anonymous threat

East Syracuse Minoa High School will conduct remote instruction Monday after an anonymous threat and three fights at the school’s homecoming dance over the weekend, according to Superintendent Donna DeSiato. The school says a racist and anonymous threat indicated violence would take place on Monday. Town of Manlius Police...
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Manlius Police investigating social media threat towards ES-M

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After numerous inquiries regarding a social media post regarding a threat against ES-M High School, the Town of Manlius Police Department is taking action. On September 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Town of Manlius Police Department was made aware of a social media post threatening violence...
MANLIUS, NY

