Evansville, IN

104.1 WIKY

Two Woman Arrested After Verbal Argument Turned Physical

The Evansville Police Department responded to a call on Richardt Avenue early Sunday morning regarding an assault. Police say they were waved down by Jacqueline Drewry accusing Angelic Mauck of assaulting her. She says she was sleeping in bed when Mauck came in and attacked her with scissors. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after officers say she was stabbed Friday evening in Madisonville. Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Alison Avenue for an assault report. When arriving, officers say the suspect, 49-year-old Jeremy Messamore, waved them down.
MADISONVILLE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Man arrested for possession of Marijuana

An out of state man was jailed in Jasper for Possession of Marijuana and other charges. Jasper police responded to reports Sunday, September 25, at 10:10 PM of a reckless driver. Numerous callers said there was a Dodge Ram hitting curbs, and almost hitting a building. Police found the vehicle...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Trial date to be vacated in deadly hit & run case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date set for late October will likely be vacated. Court records show the defense for Mateo Rodriguez filed a motion to vacate the trial date, and the state does not object. A judge is taking it under advisement, and a hearing is set for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Disturbing Surveillance Video Shows Unknown Individual Tossing Small Dog on Evansville Business Property

First things first. Let me acknowledge and remind you that there are a lot of good people in the world. But unfortunately, there are also a lot of people who are absolute garbage human beings. Case in point, whoever this person is caught on an Evansville business's surveillance video over the weekend literally throwing a dog on their property because I assume they simply don't want it anymore.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
clayconews.com

KSP INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN DAVIESS COUNTY, KENTUCKY

OWENSBORO, KY - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 16, Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff’s Department around 11 AM on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, to investigate a shooting involving a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy and a burglary suspect. The preliminary investigation reveals Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WANE 15

Federal grand jury indicts two in Evansville toddler death case

(WEHT) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wslmradio.com

State Police Investigating Death of Petersburg Man

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was...
PETERSBURG, IN
wevv.com

Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky

Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
KFVS12

Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Drugs Found In Vehicle Parked At Walmart

Jasper police were tipped off that two people were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. Officials says a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The owners were found at the Arby’s where authorities found meth and a syringe in the parking lot. More...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
LYON COUNTY, KY
WISH-TV

Petersburg man found dead during welfare check

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
PETERSBURG, IN
14news.com

USI warns of snakes in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
EVANSVILLE, IN

