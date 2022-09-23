Read full article on original website
Two Woman Arrested After Verbal Argument Turned Physical
The Evansville Police Department responded to a call on Richardt Avenue early Sunday morning regarding an assault. Police say they were waved down by Jacqueline Drewry accusing Angelic Mauck of assaulting her. She says she was sleeping in bed when Mauck came in and attacked her with scissors. Officials say...
Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after officers say she was stabbed Friday evening in Madisonville. Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Alison Avenue for an assault report. When arriving, officers say the suspect, 49-year-old Jeremy Messamore, waved them down.
Man arrested for possession of Marijuana
An out of state man was jailed in Jasper for Possession of Marijuana and other charges. Jasper police responded to reports Sunday, September 25, at 10:10 PM of a reckless driver. Numerous callers said there was a Dodge Ram hitting curbs, and almost hitting a building. Police found the vehicle...
Affidavit: Man facing charges after drinking half pint of whiskey and driving
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to Franklin Lanes for an intoxicated driver after they say a man called stating the driver almost hit children. According to an affidavit, the caller took away the driver’s keys to stop him from driving out of the parking lot...
Trial date to be vacated in deadly hit & run case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date set for late October will likely be vacated. Court records show the defense for Mateo Rodriguez filed a motion to vacate the trial date, and the state does not object. A judge is taking it under advisement, and a hearing is set for...
Disturbing Surveillance Video Shows Unknown Individual Tossing Small Dog on Evansville Business Property
First things first. Let me acknowledge and remind you that there are a lot of good people in the world. But unfortunately, there are also a lot of people who are absolute garbage human beings. Case in point, whoever this person is caught on an Evansville business's surveillance video over the weekend literally throwing a dog on their property because I assume they simply don't want it anymore.
Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
KSP INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN DAVIESS COUNTY, KENTUCKY
OWENSBORO, KY - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 16, Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff’s Department around 11 AM on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, to investigate a shooting involving a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy and a burglary suspect. The preliminary investigation reveals Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. City of Madisonville...
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
Federal grand jury indicts two in Evansville toddler death case
(WEHT) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
State Police Investigating Death of Petersburg Man
Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was...
Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky
Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer
Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff's Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.
Drugs Found In Vehicle Parked At Walmart
Jasper police were tipped off that two people were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. Officials says a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The owners were found at the Arby’s where authorities found meth and a syringe in the parking lot. More...
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
Petersburg man found dead during welfare check
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
USI warns of snakes in the area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
