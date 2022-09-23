Read full article on original website
Related
Ian becomes Category 1 hurricane
Residents in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian. This comes as those in eastern Canada recover from Hurricane Fiona. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
A new island is forming in the Pacific Ocean after an underwater volcanic eruption
A volcano that erupted in the southwest Pacific Ocean has started to create a new island. On Sept. 10, a volcano erupted on Home Reef, an undersea mountain that is not usually visible. But as the volcano continued to erupt, a new island rose above the surface of the water, NASA's Earth Observatory said.
Tornadoes 'possible' in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Cuba
The National Hurricane Center on Monday said tornadoes are "possible" into Tuesday across the Florida Keys and southern and central Florida as strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian batter western Cuba.
Tropical Storm Ian moves through Caribbean as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency
A storm which is currently moving through the Caribbean could potentially arrive in Florida as a hurricane early next week, state authorities announced, as late Friday night Tropical Depression 9 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. In response to the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Caribbean
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying as it churns its way through the Caribbean. Forecasters expect the storm to grow stronger in the coming days before making landfall along Florida's west coast later this week. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca has more.
CBS News
557K+
Followers
67K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0