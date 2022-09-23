ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in SC home

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jm4Vw_0i7ixoU200

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A mother was shot and killed by her 3-year-old child who found a gun inside their South Carolina home, authorities said.

Cora Lyn Bush, 33, died at the hospital a short time after the Wednesday morning shooting, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said in a statement.

Video shows train hitting police car with suspect inside

The child’s grandmother was in the Spartanburg home and what she told deputies matched the evidence in the home, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies continue to investigate how the child was able to get the gun and why it wasn’t secure.

Nearly 200 children have unintentionally fired a gun they found in 2022, resulting in more than 80 deaths, according to data collected by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group working to prevent gun violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy