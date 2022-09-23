ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Washington State

The Oregon Ducks moved up in the college football polls after their comeback win over Washington State. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are No. 13 with 727 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 622 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 44-41 comeback win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 15 with 593 points and No. 18 with 468 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
thepacifican.com

“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”

“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Oregon Completes Improbable Comeback vs. Washington State: Fans React

The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.
EUGENE, OR
elisportsnetwork.com

Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record

Oregon State fans howled struggling USC was overrated, but coach Lincoln Riley and his Trojans showed their grit during a big comeback road win. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
CORVALLIS, OR
CBS LA

Damien High football coach placed on leave after he allegedly pulled helmet off player

A Bishop Amat High School football player is alleging that he was assaulted by two Damien High School football coaches following Friday night's game in La Verne. The name of the two coaches from Damien High, which is based in La Verne and was hosting the Lancers in a nonleague game, have not been released at this moment. The Bishop Amat football player who filed the incident report to the La Verne Police Department is senior running back Aiden Ramos, according to San Gabriel Valley Tribune high school sports reporter Fred J. Robledo. La Verne PD announced that it is investigating the allegations...
LA VERNE, CA
tnso.news

California Colleges That Made The Top 5

Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beachconnection.net

That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
DEPOE BAY, OR
FOX40

Analysis of Key Los Angeles races after candidates debate

(Inside California Politics) — Columnist Erika D. Smith and Reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, both of the Los Angeles Times, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the races for Los Angeles Mayor and Los Angeles County Sheriff.  Smith co-moderated two debates this past week involving the candidates for those races and discusses the impact […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE

