FOX Sports
USC's ugly win at Oregon State: Trojans' defense shows up | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the USC Trojans’ win against the Oregon State Beavers, 17-14. Hear why Joel Klatt believes that the Trojans’ defense showed up big, and why the Pac-12 is a good conference.
The Oregonian
Oregon State Beavers at No. 12 Utah Utes football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State attempts to bounce back from a tough loss to USC when the Beavers hit the road Saturday to play No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City. When: 11 a.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) Where: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City. Records: Oregon State (3-1, 0-1), Utah (3-1, 1-0) Series...
The Oregonian
Pac-12 point spreads: Washington a slight favorite, while Oregon Ducks and other ranked teams have double-digit spreads
Oregon State remains undefeated this season, at least in one regard: The Beavers are perfect against the spread, having covered the 6.5 points in their last-minute loss to USC on Saturday night. They are one of two teams in the Pac-12 with a 4-0 mark against the spread.
utahutes.com
#12 Utah Football Set For Homecoming Game vs. Oregon State Saturday
The No. 12 University of Utah Football team is set to take on Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Rice-Eccles Stadium for its annual Homecoming Game. The game is set to kick off at 12 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks. FOLLOW ALONG. Fans can get behind the scenes views...
The Oregonian
Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Washington State
The Oregon Ducks moved up in the college football polls after their comeback win over Washington State. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are No. 13 with 727 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 622 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 44-41 comeback win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 15 with 593 points and No. 18 with 468 points last week, respectively.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Oregon State Beavers face the #7 USC Trojans from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Oregon State Beavers vs. USC Trojans. When: Saturday,...
thepacifican.com
“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”
“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
Fans Are Furious With The Pac-12 Network This Saturday Night
One of the biggest games of the Pac-12 football season is unavailable to most viewers this Saturday night. The Oregon State Beavers are hosting the Trojans of USC at Reser tonight. Things are heating up, too. USC just took a 10-7 lead on the Beavs, thanks to a Travis Dye...
Colin Cowherd Has Troubling Admission On Lincoln Riley, USC Coaching Staff
FOX Sports 1's Colin Cowherd is one of the biggest USC supporters out there, but he had a bit of a troubling admission on Twitter Saturday night. After the Trojans sluggish performance vs. Oregon State in Corvallis, the syndicated radio host said, "As of this moment Beavers staff > USC staff. Mismatch."
Oregon Completes Improbable Comeback vs. Washington State: Fans React
The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.
elisportsnetwork.com
Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record
Oregon State fans howled struggling USC was overrated, but coach Lincoln Riley and his Trojans showed their grit during a big comeback road win. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Damien High football coach placed on leave after he allegedly pulled helmet off player
A Bishop Amat High School football player is alleging that he was assaulted by two Damien High School football coaches following Friday night's game in La Verne. The name of the two coaches from Damien High, which is based in La Verne and was hosting the Lancers in a nonleague game, have not been released at this moment. The Bishop Amat football player who filed the incident report to the La Verne Police Department is senior running back Aiden Ramos, according to San Gabriel Valley Tribune high school sports reporter Fred J. Robledo. La Verne PD announced that it is investigating the allegations...
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
Damien Coach Placed on Leave After Allegedly Assaulting Opposing Player
At least one high school football coach was placed on leave after assault allegations by a player on an opposing team during a postgame fracas, according to a report today.
beachconnection.net
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KTLA.com
Justified force? Prankster gets body slammed at high school football game in Anaheim
A Friday night football game between Kennedy High School of La Palma and Katella High School of Anaheim was disrupted by a teen who ran onto the field. It didn’t end well (for him). Video shared with KTLA shows the teen jogging across the field carrying a flag with...
Analysis of Key Los Angeles races after candidates debate
(Inside California Politics) — Columnist Erika D. Smith and Reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, both of the Los Angeles Times, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the races for Los Angeles Mayor and Los Angeles County Sheriff. Smith co-moderated two debates this past week involving the candidates for those races and discusses the impact […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
