MLGW CEO J.T. Young received Florida job offer in recent weeks

After more than four years as president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water, J.T. Young said Friday, Sept. 23, he’s heading back to Florida for an opportunity that only presented itself in recent weeks.

As the end of his five-year contract draws near, Young received an offer from Florida Power and Light.

“It has been a whirlwind for me trying to make sure I balance everything around contemplating this and still keeping my mind on what I have to do here every day, as well as think about the personal side of things,” Young said.

Before coming to Memphis, Young spent nearly three decades working in various positions at Gulf Power Company, which formally merged into Florida Power and Light this year.

His mother and oldest son are still in Florida, so Young said the decision was largely driven by family.

When Young resigns on Oct. 14, he expects a smooth transition.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who will appoint the next CEO, said in a statement Friday morning that Young “led MLGW with integrity, humility and strength.”

“The Memphis community has people. It’s got an incredible spirit, and I can only say how grateful I am to Mayor Strickland, the City Council and the board for their confidence in me almost five years ago to allow me to come into this role,” Young said.

Young announced his resignation three weeks after he recommended the MLGW board sign a new, long-term contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority. While he won’t be able to see the process of choosing a new power supplier to its end, Young said he believes TVA’s long-term option is still the best outcome for the area.

Critics have said Young was biased to TVA throughout the years-long process of evaluating possible energy providers. If that was the case, Young said, he would have stopped it in 2019 when he had the chance.

Once the public comment period is over at the end of September, the MLGW board of commissioners will vote on Young’s recommendation. If the board approves TVA and the long-term contact, the decision will head to a Memphis City Council vote.

“I believe that our board will listen to the community, listen to the experts, to the (bid) process and recognize that we have tested the market,” Young said.