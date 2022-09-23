ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW CEO J.T. Young received Florida job offer in recent weeks

By Keely Brewer
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYCcx_0i7ixkx800

After more than four years as president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water, J.T. Young said Friday, Sept. 23, he’s heading back to Florida for an opportunity that only presented itself in recent weeks.

As the end of his five-year contract draws near, Young received an offer from Florida Power and Light.

“It has been a whirlwind for me trying to make sure I balance everything around contemplating this and still keeping my mind on what I have to do here every day, as well as think about the personal side of things,” Young said.

Before coming to Memphis, Young spent nearly three decades working in various positions at Gulf Power Company, which formally merged into Florida Power and Light this year.

His mother and oldest son are still in Florida, so Young said the decision was largely driven by family.

When Young resigns on Oct. 14, he expects a smooth transition.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who will appoint the next CEO, said in a statement Friday morning that Young “led MLGW with integrity, humility and strength.”

“The Memphis community has people. It’s got an incredible spirit, and I can only say how grateful I am to Mayor Strickland, the City Council and the board for their confidence in me almost five years ago to allow me to come into this role,” Young said.

Young announced his resignation three weeks after he recommended the MLGW board sign a new, long-term contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority. While he won’t be able to see the process of choosing a new power supplier to its end, Young said he believes TVA’s long-term option is still the best outcome for the area.

Critics have said Young was biased to TVA throughout the years-long process of evaluating possible energy providers. If that was the case, Young said, he would have stopped it in 2019 when he had the chance.

Once the public comment period is over at the end of September, the MLGW board of commissioners will vote on Young’s recommendation. If the board approves TVA and the long-term contact, the decision will head to a Memphis City Council vote.

“I believe that our board will listen to the community, listen to the experts, to the (bid) process and recognize that we have tested the market,” Young said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MLGW works to find solutions as president, CEO announces resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re now waiting to learn who will lead Memphis Light Gas and Water after the president and CEO announced his plans to step down last week. J.T. Young says he’s leaving Memphis to work for a utility company in Florida. Young’s resignation will come...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis City Council member expects MLGW board will vote on recommendation to stay with TVA despite MLGW president's departure

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With MLGW President J.T. Young leaving the utility next month, Memphis City Council members don't expect a major shakeup in its future power supplier recommendation. Last week, Young announced he'd leave MLGW for a position in Florida next month. That announcement came weeks after Young recommended...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who pays to repair broken Memphis sidewalks? You do, city says

This story will air at 10 p.m. Monday on News Channel 3. The video will be attached here after it airs. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For those who may think sidewalks are no big deal, a WREG Problem Solvers investigation found the stakes can be very high for homeowners.  Many are surprised to find out that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
State
Florida State
WREG

Shelby County Clerk’s offices reopen to long lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Offices re-open after closing for a second week so workers can catch up. People trying to get business licenses, IDs, and important documents found the doors locked. Clerk Wanda Halbert says county leaders are to blame for the backlog and says her office is once again processing license plate […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Strong winds tear through Covington town square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Armed protesters at drag show concern Memphis leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis City Council#Mlgw#Memphis Light#Gulf Power Company#Florida Power And Light#The City Council#Abl
localmemphis.com

MLGW outages causing "life or death" issues for some customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Friday they are understaffed and in the process of hiring more customer service positions as they’re receiving about 23,000 calls per week, but they also said the average wait time is 37 minutes. Resident Kayla Gore said her wait time was two hours,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WGNO

Highland Heights woman says someone listed her home for sale online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says she is confused and concerned after seeing a picture of her home listed on several realtor sites as being for sale. The woman’s daughter, Melissa Miller-Monie, said her mother has owned the house in the 3200 block of Lamphier for more than thirty years and has no plans […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
actionnews5.com

Salvation Army hiring bell-ringers in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charity organization Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers in Memphis and the Mid-South area. Every year, Salvation Army recruits volunteers and paid workers to help collect donations for the Red Kettle Campaign in stores for the holidays. The hired bell-ringers will have the opportunity to earn...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Chicago-based manufacturer to expand Blytheville steel tube factory

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A facility in Mississippi County will be seeing a new upgrade to meet demand. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Zekelman Industries announced construction would begin in December on its state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville. According to a news release, when the project is...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
localmemphis.com

What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy