ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Air Force Gen. John Gordon honored at University of Missouri as widow unveils uniform display

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vbNq_0i7ixiBg00

Air Force Gen. John Gordon developed intercontinental ballistic missiles.

He oversaw the START II negotiations with Russia. He was deputy director of central intelligence for the Central Intelligence Agency. He helped design the government's response to terrorism.

But before all that, he was a cadet in the Air Force ROTC at the University of Missouri.

Gordon died in 2020, but on Thursday his widow helped unveil his uniform in a memorial display case inside Crowder Hall. The widow, Marilyn Gordon, donated the uniform to the university.

The ceremony was arranged by the Military Officers Association of America. Retired Maj. Barbara Churchill went over Gordon's biography.

Gordon received his bachelor's degree in physics from MU in 1968, she said.

"The CIA, so that's pretty up there," she added when she came to Gordon's CIA experience.

He was grand marshal of MU's homecoming in 2000 and received a faculty alumni award in 2019.

He served as the undersecretary of the Department of Energy, establishing the National Nuclear Security Administration and serving as its first administrator. The administration's new building is the John A. Gordon Albuquerque Complex.

He was posthumously inducted into the Mizzou Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Having the uniform here will help inspire future cadets, Churchill said.

"We thought it was important as a reminder of the accomplishments of a past cadet," Churchill said.

Her life with Gordon was a good one, his wife said.

"The opportunity to travel appealed to me," Gordon said.

The couple relocated nine times during his career, she said.

"It allowed me to reinvent myself and raise a very resilient daughter," Gordon said.

They spent 18 years in Washington, D.C., which included some dinners at the White House, she said.

"I was happy and fulfilled," she said.

Gordon always was proud of his time in ROTC at MU, she said.

Gordon was an incredible leader, said Mun Choi, University of Missouri System president and MU chancellor.

"But he didn't have to tell you he was an incredible leader," Choi said. "You felt it in his presence."

He only knew Gordon a short time, Choi said.

"I'm honored to be here, and I mean it," Choi said. "Today it takes on special meaning."

Choi talked about the building and the generations of cadets that have come through it.

"We're in a very historic hall," Choi said of Crowder Hall. "It has a lot of history."

Crowder is on a list of buildings set to be demolished. It's likely that the display cases will end up wherever ROTC relocates to when that occurs, wrote MU spokesman Uriah Orland in an email.

Choi and Marilyn Gordon unveiled the display case, to applause.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

What’s missing from the conversation on Air Force recruiting?

The Air Force is on track to meet its 2022 recruitment goal by Sept. 30, but warns it’s limping across the finish line with less cushion than it’d like. As of Sept. 15, the active duty Air Force had brought in more than 25,000 new enlisted airmen, or about 97% of its goal of 26,151 people.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
The Hill

Former Army reservist, ‘avowed white supremacist’ sentenced to 4 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack

A former Army reservist and “avowed white supremacist” has been sentenced to four years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and four related misdemeanors, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) release.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mun Choi
Fox News

Women yet to smash glass ceiling of elite Navy SEALs unit: Report

No woman has been able to break through the glass ceiling and earn the elusive title of Navy SEAL, with the two most recent candidates failing to successfully complete the grueling training process and earn their SEAL Trident. "Although neither were selected for a contract, female service members and civilians...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

USAF’s best get rare Thunderbirds send-off

An incredible, centurylong story of twin Georgia boys who became Air Force generals and founding members of the USAF Thunderbirds closes this week when they and their wives receive a rare double inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery. The Wednesday ceremony for retired Lt. Gen. Charles “Buck” Pattillo and Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Air Force brass has little to say on woke initiatives despite backlash

U.S. Air Force leadership was silent when asked by Fox News Digital whether it supported various woke programs being taught to cadets. Fox News Digital has reported this week that the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has backed woke initiatives that promote certain gender ideology. The academy, for example, instructed students to use gender-inclusive language and refrain from using the words "mom" and "dad" in one diversity training.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

'Fighting fit': Trial to show Oath Keepers' road to Jan. 6

The voting was over and almost all ballots were counted. News outlets on Nov. 7, 2020, had called the presidential race for Joe Biden. But the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was just beginning to fight. Convinced the White House had been stolen from Donald Trump, Stewart Rhodes exhorted his followers to action.“We must now ... refuse to accept it and march en-mass on the nation’s Capitol,” Rhodes declared.Authorities allege Rhodes and his band of extremists would spend the next several weeks after Election Day, Nov. 3, amassing weapons, organizing paramilitary training and readying armed teams with a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Mu#Cia#The Department Of Energy#The Mizzou Hall Of Fame
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy