Burlington, IA

Burlington boy suffers minor injuries after being hit by school bus, driver not charged

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
An 11-year-old Burlington boy suffered minor injuries after being hit by a school bus Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 7:41 a.m. near Diamond Ridge and Sunnyside Avenue.

The boy, a student at Aldo Leopold Intermediate School, had gotten off the bus and bent over to tie his shoe. As the bus was leaving, it made a turn just wide enough to bump into the boy, according to Maj. Jeff Klein with the Burlington Police Department.

After being hit, school staff took the boy inside the building, where the boy told staff that he was "OK," Klein said.

School staff then notified the boy's parent and the parent took the boy to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington for treatment of his injuries, which consisted of shoulder pain, according to Klein.

The bus driver is an employee of the Burlington School District and was not initially aware that the bus had hit the child, Klein said.

Officers with the Burlington Police Department spoke with the boy at the hospital at around 5:30 p.m.

The bus driver was not charged or ticketed in the incident.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

