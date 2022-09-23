ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Washington, AR
Kait 8

Pedestrian hit and killed

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him. Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when...
SEARCY, AR
THV11

Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road

BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
BRYANT, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in finding a missing woman. 30-year-old Sharee Clifton was last seen in Little Rock on September 19. She is described as being 5'7" in height and about 160 pounds with green hair. If you have any information...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

