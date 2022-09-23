Romans 12:21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. I was out at a local coffee shop. The parking lot was fairly full. As a spot opened up, two cars both seemed to go for it. I could not tell who was first, but it appeared both felt they had claimed the open spot. There was jockeying for the spot with slight lurches of their cars. Then the honking started. Then the yelling. Neither would back down. The name calling and horrible nasty language started up. It was quite a scene. Well, as this battle of words was going on, another spot opened up, and a third car just moved in, parked, and went in to get their beverage. It does not take much for things to escalate these days and bring out the not-so-nice, and sometimes even evil-like, side of people. One person makes a snide comment only to be returned with an even nastier comment.

