Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Be Your Own Boss
A 15-year-old CEO from Yorba Linda and founder of PeachTree Pads. We make reusable and eco-friendly menstrual pads. What inspired me to make this specific product was that my mom was getting really sick around her periods. She came to me because I love designing, making, and selling things. She was like, “Can you make me something to help me with my menstrual cycle?” I’m all about everything reusable, eco-friendly, and I was learning that pads are 80 percent plastic. … I thought I need to make something that’s good for your body and also is reusable, because plastics are really affecting our oceans and just our world in general.
localocnews.com
Finding “Fur”ever Families in Orange County
Orange County has in its care more displaced dogs and cats than ever, many of which rely on OC Animal Care for temporary shelter and medical attention until they can be adopted. For the past few years, OC Animal Care, located in Tustin, has been housing animals in excess of...
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee
Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
First District County Supervisor Andrew Do to host neighborhood coffee in Rossmoor
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, representing the new First District that includes the unincorporated community of Rossmoor, will host a neighborhood coffee on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rush Park Auditorium, 2021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Coffee and pastries will be provided. For questions...
localocnews.com
Musical Theatre West announces 2023 season
Long Beach’s esteemed Musical Theatre West (MTW) is pleased to announce its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. Promising to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW’s 2023 season offers an outstanding collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage. Subscriptions are now available through the box office. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season. Season subscription packages begin at $60.
localocnews.com
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen continues tradition of honoring California’s surfing heritage
September 20 is California Surfing Day! First observed on September 20, 2018, California Surfing Day was established by Senator Janet Nguyen’s SCR 122 and was again recognized by now Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s ACR 116. The annual celebration of California Surfing Day brings together California’s surfers to unify around...
localocnews.com
OC Streetcar public meeting set for Sep. 29 in Santa Ana
The OC Streetcar team will be hosting a public meeting to to learn about track construction activities, lane closures, parking restrictions and property access this Thursday, September 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center. A brief presentation will be followed by a Q&A session....
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
Get ready for The Commodores at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Don’t miss The Commodores, one of the greatest Motown/R&B/Funk groups of all time, when it plays at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, October 30 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $55. THE COMMODORES set the music world ablaze with the hits Machine Gun, Sail...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 26, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10...
localocnews.com
Cypress Police Department investigating fatal traffic collision on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park
On September 25th, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, patrol officers from the Cypress Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision on Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park. Upon their arrival, officers found the pedestrian (a male adult), who sustained fatal injuries during the collision, lying in the roadway. The subsequent investigation revealed the involved driver (Hannah Esser, 20 years old) was engaged in an altercation with the pedestrian shortly before he was struck by her vehicle.
localocnews.com
Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police
Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
localocnews.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for $5M COVID-19 fraud
LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Canyon keeps rolling; Brea Olinda celebrates homecoming with Class of ’72
Brea Olinda’s Clayton Corbett pulls Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg out of bounds after a short scramble. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There is ample evidence to support a nickname for Canyon High School’s offense and the first nomination is …. “YAC Attack.”. “YAC”...
localocnews.com
Canyon vs. Brea Olinda among the key Friday night county football match-ups
Canyon (white jerseys) won the toss against Brea Olinda for Friday night’s game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon and Brea Olinda, two high-flying football teams are meeting Friday night during homecoming at Brea Olinda. Canyon is 4-0 and Brea Olinda is 3-1. Also on Friday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, September 26
UPDATE! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closures for the New I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. Crews will continue to construct the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. This work will require nightly NB I-405 closures between the NB I-405 off-ramp to South Coast Drive and the NB I-405 on-ramp from Fairview. The NB I-405...
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1
Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Excessive heat warning in effect from September 26 at 10 a.m. through September 28 at 8 p.m. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and...
localocnews.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of September 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of September 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
localocnews.com
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Doing good leaves little room for evil
Romans 12:21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. I was out at a local coffee shop. The parking lot was fairly full. As a spot opened up, two cars both seemed to go for it. I could not tell who was first, but it appeared both felt they had claimed the open spot. There was jockeying for the spot with slight lurches of their cars. Then the honking started. Then the yelling. Neither would back down. The name calling and horrible nasty language started up. It was quite a scene. Well, as this battle of words was going on, another spot opened up, and a third car just moved in, parked, and went in to get their beverage. It does not take much for things to escalate these days and bring out the not-so-nice, and sometimes even evil-like, side of people. One person makes a snide comment only to be returned with an even nastier comment.
Comments / 0