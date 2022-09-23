ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

Be Your Own Boss

A 15-year-old CEO from Yorba Linda and founder of PeachTree Pads. We make reusable and eco-friendly menstrual pads. What inspired me to make this specific product was that my mom was getting really sick around her periods. She came to me because I love designing, making, and selling things. She was like, “Can you make me something to help me with my menstrual cycle?” I’m all about everything reusable, eco-friendly, and I was learning that pads are 80 percent plastic. … I thought I need to make something that’s good for your body and also is reusable, because plastics are really affecting our oceans and just our world in general.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Finding “Fur”ever Families in Orange County

Orange County has in its care more displaced dogs and cats than ever, many of which rely on OC Animal Care for temporary shelter and medical attention until they can be adopted. For the past few years, OC Animal Care, located in Tustin, has been housing animals in excess of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee

Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Musical Theatre West announces 2023 season

Long Beach’s esteemed Musical Theatre West (MTW) is pleased to announce its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. Promising to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW’s 2023 season offers an outstanding collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage. Subscriptions are now available through the box office. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season. Season subscription packages begin at $60.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

OC Streetcar public meeting set for Sep. 29 in Santa Ana

The OC Streetcar team will be hosting a public meeting to to learn about track construction activities, lane closures, parking restrictions and property access this Thursday, September 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center. A brief presentation will be followed by a Q&A session....
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress Police Department investigating fatal traffic collision on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park

On September 25th, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, patrol officers from the Cypress Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision on Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park. Upon their arrival, officers found the pedestrian (a male adult), who sustained fatal injuries during the collision, lying in the roadway. The subsequent investigation revealed the involved driver (Hannah Esser, 20 years old) was engaged in an altercation with the pedestrian shortly before he was struck by her vehicle.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police

Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for $5M COVID-19 fraud

LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Canyon vs. Brea Olinda among the key Friday night county football match-ups

Canyon (white jerseys) won the toss against Brea Olinda for Friday night’s game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon and Brea Olinda, two high-flying football teams are meeting Friday night during homecoming at Brea Olinda. Canyon is 4-0 and Brea Olinda is 3-1. Also on Friday...
BREA, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, September 26

UPDATE! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closures for the New I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. Crews will continue to construct the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. This work will require nightly NB I-405 closures between the NB I-405 off-ramp to South Coast Drive and the NB I-405 on-ramp from Fairview. The NB I-405...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1

Seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Excessive heat warning in effect from September 26 at 10 a.m. through September 28 at 8 p.m. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 25 through October 1. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and...
ENVIRONMENT
localocnews.com

Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of September 2022

We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of September 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
localocnews.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Doing good leaves little room for evil

Romans 12:21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. I was out at a local coffee shop. The parking lot was fairly full. As a spot opened up, two cars both seemed to go for it. I could not tell who was first, but it appeared both felt they had claimed the open spot. There was jockeying for the spot with slight lurches of their cars. Then the honking started. Then the yelling. Neither would back down. The name calling and horrible nasty language started up. It was quite a scene. Well, as this battle of words was going on, another spot opened up, and a third car just moved in, parked, and went in to get their beverage. It does not take much for things to escalate these days and bring out the not-so-nice, and sometimes even evil-like, side of people. One person makes a snide comment only to be returned with an even nastier comment.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

