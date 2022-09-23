Vikings Take Down Ducks For Second Time

Mossyrock outside hitter Payton Torrey digs up a ball in serve receive against W.F. West Sept. 15.

The Mossyrock volleyball team wrapped up its run through a higher-classification gauntlet in non-league play with one more win, going to 2B Toutle Lake and beating the Ducks 25-17, 22-25, 25-7, 25-14.

All four of the Mossyrocks’ non-league contests came against foes from higher classifications; the Vikings (6-0, 2-0) rolled perfect through the stretch, dropping just three sets along the way.

Payton Torrey thundered down 19 kills on .548 hitting to lead the Vikings, and also logged a team-best five aces at the line and 15 digs on defense.

Abbie Lovan had 13 digs. Erin Cournyer had 21 assists, while Caelyn Marshal racked up 17 and had three aces.

At the net, Hailey Brooks and Paige Houghtelling both logged six kills.

Mossyrock will get back to league play Monday at Columbia Adventist.