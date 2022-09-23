ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver nonprofit makes classic story accessible to all

By Robin Clutters
 3 days ago

Denver company working to create an accessible version of the Wizard of Oz 02:46

"The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" is a story we all know and love. Now, all children will be able to enjoy the original novel by L. Frank Baum. Denver-based Imagination Videobooks will be creating an accessible version of the story for children who are blind and deaf.

"There is a gap in the audiobook and videobook world of accessible children's illustrated books," says Richard Rieman, the CEO of Imagination Videobooks. "Our Denver nonprofit is going to fill that gap by creating hundreds of books with audio descriptions for the blind, and also American Sign Language for deaf children."

"The Accessible Wizard of Oz" will feature an all-blind and low-vision cast, including Bruce Horak from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"We partner with the Anchor Center for Blind Children , and those kids are thrilled they are going to get the chance to see what the Cowardly Lion really looks like, and the Scarecrow, because they are not really described in the movies. Now we're going to create a book experience they can enjoy."

Imagination Videobooks has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for the project. The goal is to raise $25,000.

The nonprofit just finished creating the "Accessible Winnie the Pooh." It is hosting a World Premiere of the videobook at Brewability in Englewood Sunday, Oct. 9.

