kinyradio.com
Simply Three closes out Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Simply Three closed Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival Saturday evening. The doors opened at 6:30 p.m at JDHS. JAMM kids opened for Simply Three, playing string instruments as well. It was Simply Three's first time in Juneau. The band joined Dano on Capital Chat Friday to...
kinyradio.com
Indian taco medical fundraiser for T&H Vice President Delbert Kadake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tomorrow, Tlingit & Haida is hosting a medical fundraiser in support of T&H's Vice President Delbert Kadake, and his family. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Indian taco fundraiser will take place in the Andrew Hope Building on 320 W. Willoughby Ave. It...
kinyradio.com
Alaska National Weather Service wraps up summer report, gives upcoming forecast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
alaskasnewssource.com
kinyradio.com
Trail Mix urges voters to approve bonding question for Juneau trails and parks
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On this year's ballot for Juneau voters, proposition 2 asks whether to approve bonding to fund maintenance and improvements to Juneau trails and parks. Proposition 2 authorizes a general obligation bond for $6.6 million to fund areawide trail maintenance, a new public use cabin, and resurfacing of the Adair-Kennedy track and field.
kinyradio.com
Juneau School Superintendent says student enrollment steady
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau School Superintendent Bridget Weiss spoke to preliminary data on enrollment in Juneau schools while a guest Action Line. Juneau schools had an enrollment of 4,178 in 2021, and a mid-level forecast by Erickson & Associates projected 4,223 students in the district for the 2022 school year.
kinyradio.com
New Armored Vehicle for JPD anticipated to arrive in summer of 2023
A Lenco BearCat G3 used by Nashville Metro Police Department in Tennessee. (Photo courtesy Lenco Armored Vehicles) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Armored Vehicle for Juneau Police could come next year, according to Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer. The armored vehicle is being paid for by a $300,000 grant the...
kinyradio.com
9th annual Juneau EV & e-bike round-up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Duff Mitchell, Managing Director at Juneau Hydropower Inc. shared the future of electric cars and bikes Saturday afternoon. Mitchell said it was the first time they had e-bikes as part of the round-up. "We have two dealers here, Cycle Alaska and we have the Juneau Bike...
kinyradio.com
Update: Juneau man arrested after incident at TMHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., JPD received a report from Thunder Mountain High School staff that a male was banging on windows at the school, trying to get inside. Staff also reported that the male had previously been chasing kids around inside the gym,...
kinyradio.com
Juneau police identify homicide victim on Brotherhood Bridge Trail
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, at about 3:55 p.m., Juneau Police Department received a report of a deceased female found on the Brotherhood Bridge Trail. The female was located approximately 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot near Glacier Highway. JPD responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.
ktoo.org
kinyradio.com
JPD: One in custody after man is reported trying to break into TMHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police took a male into custody after he allegedly tried to break into Thunder Mountain High School on Friday. The initial call came into dispatch at approximately 1:30 p.m. Juneau Police Department was on-scene at the school after a report of an intoxicated male trying...
alaskasnewssource.com
