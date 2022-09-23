Read full article on original website
3-year-old boy dies after allegedly being pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier last week
Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19 by his aunt, Victoria Moreno.
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
NBC Chicago
1 Shot Fatally, 1 Injured in Rogers Park
Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Rogers Park, according to authorities. They were standing in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. A man, 37, was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens door of Chicago building, shoots 3 people inside: police
A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition. Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital. A third man, 29, was...
Family: 3-year-old pushed off Navy Pier by aunt has died
CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the […]
nypressnews.com
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
2 dead after shooting at Posen bar, police say
POSEN, Ill. — Two people were killed in a shooting at a Posen bar, according to police. The Posen Police Department said there was a shooting Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar and Grill at 14346 S. Western Ave. where two people were transported to local hospitals where they later died. Police did not release details […]
Chicago Journal
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
Chicago man caught stealing catalytic converter in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights police caught one member of a crew stealing catalytic converters Saturday. Terrell Davidson, 29 is charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man used the social media app Snapchat to lure an acquaintance in April to a South Side alley, where he fatally shot the acquaintance, prosecutors said. Malik Wilson fired twice, causing Giovanny C. Alvarado to fall to the ground the afternoon of April 24, Cook County prosecutors said Sunday.
Rideshare passenger shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
nypressnews.com
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
WGNtv.com
Severe T-storm Warning cancelled for Lake and Mc Henry CO…
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. ____________________________________________________________________. Update 7:24PM...
Man dies days after Chicago building explosion, collapse; cause still undetermined
The collapse and explosion Tuesday initially left eight people injured, including three seriously.
Man dies in Lake County Jail same day he was booked
A man died Friday just hours after being booked into the Lake County Jail, officials reported. The 51-year-old, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive while lying in bed in a cell about 8:30 p.m., the Lake County sheriff’s office said.
wlip.com
Kenosha Bar Closes After Recent Deadly Violence
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha establishment which has been the scene of violence in recent weeks will be closing. WLIP News has learned that the owner of Las Margaritas on Roosevelt Road in Kenosha surrendered the bar’s licenses on Friday. The owner confirmed the bar’s closure on social media....
