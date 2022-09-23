ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

The Record North Shore

18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow

A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Shot Fatally, 1 Injured in Rogers Park

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Rogers Park, according to authorities. They were standing in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. A man, 37, was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Family: 3-year-old pushed off Navy Pier by aunt has died

CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 dead after shooting at Posen bar, police say

POSEN, Ill. — Two people were killed in a shooting at a Posen bar, according to police. The Posen Police Department said there was a shooting Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar and Grill at 14346 S. Western Ave. where two people were transported to local hospitals where they later died. Police did not release details […]
POSEN, IL
Chicago Journal

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
OAK FOREST, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
WGN News

Rideshare passenger shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
AURORA, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-storm Warning cancelled for Lake and Mc Henry CO…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. ____________________________________________________________________. Update 7:24PM...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Kenosha Bar Closes After Recent Deadly Violence

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha establishment which has been the scene of violence in recent weeks will be closing. WLIP News has learned that the owner of Las Margaritas on Roosevelt Road in Kenosha surrendered the bar’s licenses on Friday. The owner confirmed the bar’s closure on social media....

