Passenger charged with punching attendant on American Airlines flight

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
 3 days ago
FILE -American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. Airlines facing a pilot shortage are boosting pay. The CEO of American Airlines said Thursday, June 30, 2022 that his airline has offered to raise pilot wages by nearly 17% through the end of 2024.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

A California man was charged on Thursday after authorities said he punched a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight.

Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head on Wednesday’s flight from San José del Cabo, Mexico to Los Angeles, Calif., according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California.

Le has been charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, a federal crime with a maximum sentence of 20 years.

According to authorities, while the flight attendants were providing snacks and beverages to the plane on Wednesday, Le got up, grabbed one attendant’s shoulders from behind and asked for coffee.

Le then went to the front of the main cabin and sat in an unoccupied aisle. When a different flight attendant asked him to return to his seat, Le allegedly refused and attempted to punch him but missed.

When the flight attendant turned around to report Le’s behavior to the pilot, Le struck him in the back of the head, as seen in a video of the incident taken by another passenger.

Other passengers helped to apprehend Le, and he was restrained for the remainder of the flight.

Trav
2d ago

Would hope that all airlines have developed a database where these individuals are permanently banned from flying any of them in the future.

Reply
3
 

The Hill

