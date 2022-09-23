Read full article on original website
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Eater
Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef
Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
St. Philip's College serves up 5-star meal in student-run restaurant
It's one of the Eastside's best kept secrets.
momcollective.com
Your Ultimate Guide to the Texas Renaissance Festival
Huzzah, ladies! It is almost time for the most enchanting, exciting and always entertaining Texas Renaissance Festival! If you have never ventured up to the Magnolia area to partake in this event, you need to take that trip this season. I have been going every year for the past 25 years, oftentimes dressed to impress, and always have a rousing good time. Let me give you all the info and tips for making this a fun family adventure this fall.
YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant
Northwest San Antonio spot Alamo Biscuit Co. will host the competitive eater as he attempts to finish a massive sandwich laden with meat, cheese and eggs.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
Houston Chronicle
Sprawling Houston estate has stunning architecture, perfect for entertaining
It is important to take a moment for a culture lesson before describing the charm and craftsmanship of the Houston mansion on Wickwood Drive. The year is 2018 and the term "cottagecore" has just been coined by young, hip internet users who have an affinity for idealizing rural life. Imagine living in an idyllic countryside cottage a la Snow White.
Houston brewery and cannabis manufacturer launch dispensary, promise Texas expansion
Houston-based 8th Wonder Brewery and cannabis manufacturer Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up on the new dispensary and lounge.
Click2Houston.com
Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
spacecityweather.com
Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile
My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
momcollective.com
Houston Area Guide to Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
We are thankful to our friends at UTMB Health for helping us get in the spirit of all things fall this year in Houston!. It’s fall y’all and we know that means dry leaves, pumpkin spice and everything nice that comes with a hopefully less humid Houston. Whether...
Click2Houston.com
🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm. PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area. Along with two units...
Did You Know You Can Still Get a Lulu’s Cinnamon Roll
In March 2020, Lulu's Bakery and Cafe closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lulu's Bakery and Cafe was made famous by a 3.5-pound cinnamon roll that has been featured on many TV shows including Man versus Food. Not only was the cinnamon roll epic so was the chicken fried steak! I was fortunate to enjoy one of these massive cinnamon rolls before they closed their doors. While Lulu's Bakery is not coming back you can still get the 3.5 cinnamon roll again! Lulu's was part of the San Antonio food scene for more than 20 years.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 18 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: September 26 to October 2, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 18 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio business celebrates Mexican culture through classic duo of coffee, pan dulce
SAN ANTONIO — Santos Martinez believes that coffee is a bridge. “Coffee does transcend gender and age and culture and race. It does, and it’s strange how coffee is like that for so many people,” Santos Martinez said. That’s what it is for so many people that...
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
