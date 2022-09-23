ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Renowned Photographer From NJ Airlifted After Severe Palisades Parkway Motorcycle Crash

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGwSa_0i7ivYoE00
David Zimand Photo Credit: PIP PD / LinkedIn / Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

An accomplished international photographer from Englewood was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed.

David Zimand was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center following the mid-afternoon crash just north of the State Line Lookout in Alpine shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The 53-year-old father of two was most recently listed in stable condition.

Several witnesses told PIP police that a BMW sedan hit the motorcycle when the driver switched from the left to the right lanes on the northbound Parkway, Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

The 69-year-old driver from Tappan, NY, told police that he "did not see any vehicles in the right lane and began to move over from the left lane to let traffic pass" when the collision occurred, the lieutenant said.

The impact knocked the 1982 BMW cycle across the shoulder and into the woods, he said.

Responding officers found the motorcyclist unconscious with agonal breathing, Walter said. They administered life-saving first aid until an EMS unit arrived, he said.

AirMed One landed at the lookout before flying Zimand to HUMC.

A Miami, FL native, Zimand attended the prestigious School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, as well as the Pratt Institute in New York City. He became a professional photographer nearly 25 years ago, shooting primarily in black and white.

Zimand has become recognized for his warm, striking portraiture. His subjects are vast and diverse and include notables such as Gal Gadot, Chris Noth, Andrea Jung, Sir Billy Connolly and Matisyahu, as well as loved ones, friends and strangers he meets on the street.

Among several publications that have featured Zimand's work are Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan and the London Daily Mail, among others. He also donates photography to various causes.

Examples of Zimand's work can be found here: davidzimand.com

to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Central Jersey Bridge

A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed.At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr.He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy …
EDISON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver suffers possible medical emergency before crash in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities say a possible medical emergency caused a driver to crash in Morris County early Sunday morning. The crash happened at 6:04 a.m. on I-280 eastbound at milepost 0.5 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. A...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist, 14, From Ridgewood Struck By SUV In Glen Rock

A 14-year-old boy from Ridgewood who was struck on his bicycle at a Glen Rock intersection was expected to survive serious injuries, authorities said. Witnesses told police that a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year-old Oakland man had the green light on Prospect Street when the bicyclist suddenly rode in front of him and was struck at Grove Street at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge

A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpine, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Tappan, NY
Englewood, NJ
Cars
City
Englewood, NJ
City
Palisades, NY
City
Alpine, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Matisyahu
Person
Billy Connolly
Person
Gal Gadot
Daily Voice

Duo In Stolen BMW Tried Burglarizing Cars In Secaucus: Police

A pair of men have been arrested on multiple charges for trying to break into a BMW while driving another stolen BMW, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:01 p.m., a Secaucus resident called the Secaucus Police Department and reported that an individual attempted to burglarize his BMW X5 parked on Humboldt Street and Centre Avenue. The individual did not make entry into the vehicle but fled the area in a BMW 750 that was waiting in the area with several other suspects inside, according to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.
SECAUCUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Motorcycle Crash#Shooting#Traffic Accident#The State Line Lookout#Ems#Humc#The Pratt Institute
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash

2022-09-25@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A one-car rollover accident on Vincellette Street with injuries reported. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

1 Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Hempstead

An investigation is underway after a fatal house fire on Long Island. The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in Hempstead. Emergency responders raced to the scene at 103 Front St. Upon arrival, they observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames due to a fire...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
368K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy