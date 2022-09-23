Read full article on original website
“For the Love of Nurses” event is free and open to the public
Kinder Heart Foundation is hosting Grand Opening to support Registered Nurses and nursing school students. As the first of its kind, Kinder Heart Foundation (KHF) was founded for nurses, by nurses, in 2020. The organization’s motto “For the Love of Nurses” drives the dual mission of providing Free and Low-Cost Housing to nursing students. Further, Kinder Heart Foundation provides support, networking, community, and love to the active Registered Nurses and the RN student community in general.
First District County Supervisor Andrew Do to host neighborhood coffee in Rossmoor
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, representing the new First District that includes the unincorporated community of Rossmoor, will host a neighborhood coffee on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rush Park Auditorium, 2021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Coffee and pastries will be provided. For questions...
County mental health boards to be required to include veterans or veteran advocates
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 738 has been signed by the Governor. AB 738 ensures that veterans will have a seat at the table and are part of the conversation on mental health and wellness. “We owe it to those who we’ve asked to serve...
Finding “Fur”ever Families in Orange County
Orange County has in its care more displaced dogs and cats than ever, many of which rely on OC Animal Care for temporary shelter and medical attention until they can be adopted. For the past few years, OC Animal Care, located in Tustin, has been housing animals in excess of...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee
Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
The OCTA celebrates the 50th Anniversary of bus service in Orange County
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority commemorated 50 years of public bus service in Orange County on Monday with an event attended by former board members and staff, including the first general manager of the bus system. The gathering at the OCTA headquarters in Orange included a vintage...
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
Musical Theatre West announces 2023 season
Long Beach’s esteemed Musical Theatre West (MTW) is pleased to announce its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. Promising to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW’s 2023 season offers an outstanding collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage. Subscriptions are now available through the box office. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season. Season subscription packages begin at $60.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 26, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10...
Be Your Own Boss
A 15-year-old CEO from Yorba Linda and founder of PeachTree Pads. We make reusable and eco-friendly menstrual pads. What inspired me to make this specific product was that my mom was getting really sick around her periods. She came to me because I love designing, making, and selling things. She was like, “Can you make me something to help me with my menstrual cycle?” I’m all about everything reusable, eco-friendly, and I was learning that pads are 80 percent plastic. … I thought I need to make something that’s good for your body and also is reusable, because plastics are really affecting our oceans and just our world in general.
OC Streetcar public meeting set for Sep. 29 in Santa Ana
The OC Streetcar team will be hosting a public meeting to to learn about track construction activities, lane closures, parking restrictions and property access this Thursday, September 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center. A brief presentation will be followed by a Q&A session....
Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1
Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes. In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen continues tradition of honoring California’s surfing heritage
September 20 is California Surfing Day! First observed on September 20, 2018, California Surfing Day was established by Senator Janet Nguyen’s SCR 122 and was again recognized by now Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s ACR 116. The annual celebration of California Surfing Day brings together California’s surfers to unify around...
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island
Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for $5M COVID-19 fraud
LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also...
Riverside man pleads guilty to January 6 charges
A California man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Get ready for The Commodores at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Don’t miss The Commodores, one of the greatest Motown/R&B/Funk groups of all time, when it plays at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, October 30 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $55. THE COMMODORES set the music world ablaze with the hits Machine Gun, Sail...
Hard to Figure’s Capote win caps record five-victory day for jockey Vazquez
Jockey Ramon Vazquez won his second riding title in as many meets at Los Alamitos and the 38-year-old native of Puerto Rico did so with a flourish. Vazquez became the first rider to win five races in a single afternoon since daytime thoroughbred racing returned to Los Alamitos in July, 2014. The previous best was four wins, accomplished by six riders – including Abel Cedillo twice.
Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police
Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
