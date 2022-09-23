ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Man pepper sprays peaceful protesters in Templeton

Getting blasted with liquid pepper wasn't how 71-year-old Dan Cook planned to start his morning on Sept. 20. But that's exactly what happened to him and other protesters in Templeton in an incident that law enforcement and an ambulance responded to. Cook and several other members of the Atascadero Democratic...
TEMPLETON, CA
Jerel Haley Returns 09.26.2022

Jerel Haley returns to Atascadero. The former police chief is coming back to Atascadero to be the interim police chief. Jerel Haley will fill the position until a new police chief is named. Mayor Heather Moreno says, we are very blessed to have chief Haley come out of retirement to...
ATASCADERO, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Templeton, CA
ECHO’s Long Walk Home 09.26.2022

Several hundred people walked in the Long Walk Home Saturday in Atascadero, including supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold. Debbie said the weather was perfect for the fundraiser for ECHO, the El Camino Homeless Organization. ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis said she’ll have the tabulations tomorrow on how much money ECHO...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles High Club Policy 09.26.2022

A 20-year-old policy on club activity at Paso Robles high school has some people up in arms. The policy requires students to get their parents permission to participate in on-campus clubs. Members of the LGBTQ community object to that policy. They say that there may be students who have not revealed to their parents their sexual orientation.
PASO ROBLES, CA
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport

A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Blood evidence, an alleged confession, and the prosecution rests

Witnesses in the Kristin Smart murder trial testified this week about human blood found under a defendant’s home and an alleged confession, before the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday. The defense will call its first witness on Wednesday. A forensic DNA analyst testified on Monday that lab tests...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022

Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
LOMPOC, CA
Death notices for Sept. 18-20

Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA

