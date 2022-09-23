Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Democrat opposed to abortion pepper sprayed demonstrators in Templeton
The 46-year-old Arroyo Grande man who was arrested last week for allegedly pepper spraying a group of demonstrators on a Highway 101 overpass in Templeton is a decades-long Democrat who is opposed to abortion. At about 9 a.m. on Sept. 20, a group of six to eight people were demonstrating...
New Times
Man pepper sprays peaceful protesters in Templeton
Getting blasted with liquid pepper wasn't how 71-year-old Dan Cook planned to start his morning on Sept. 20. But that's exactly what happened to him and other protesters in Templeton in an incident that law enforcement and an ambulance responded to. Cook and several other members of the Atascadero Democratic...
kprl.com
Jerel Haley Returns 09.26.2022
Jerel Haley returns to Atascadero. The former police chief is coming back to Atascadero to be the interim police chief. Jerel Haley will fill the position until a new police chief is named. Mayor Heather Moreno says, we are very blessed to have chief Haley come out of retirement to...
Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial
A former FBI agent analyzed the Kristin Smart murder trial as the defense team presented its case. The post Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
ECHO’s Long Walk Home 09.26.2022
Several hundred people walked in the Long Walk Home Saturday in Atascadero, including supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold. Debbie said the weather was perfect for the fundraiser for ECHO, the El Camino Homeless Organization. ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis said she’ll have the tabulations tomorrow on how much money ECHO...
Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop
A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car. The post Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Paso Robles High Club Policy 09.26.2022
A 20-year-old policy on club activity at Paso Robles high school has some people up in arms. The policy requires students to get their parents permission to participate in on-campus clubs. Members of the LGBTQ community object to that policy. They say that there may be students who have not revealed to their parents their sexual orientation.
New Atascadero interim police chief is ‘incredible leader’ who served city for 9 years
Atascadero is searching for a new police chief after firing Bob Masterson due to “incompatible management styles.”
Three arrested for theft, drug, firearms charges
Theft of alcohol at local BevMo leads to discovery of drugs, firearm. – On Thursday at approximately 7:46 p.m., officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the BevMo located on Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road in San Luis Obispo for a theft in progress.
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal Santa Maria stabbing
Santa Maria police announced they arrested the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man around midnight Wednesday.
Santa Maria Police arrest suspect for Wednesday’s fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a suspect for reportedly stabbing a 51-year-old man to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police arrest suspect for Wednesday’s fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Los Osos man dies in crash on Highway 41
A 20-year-old man from Los Osos was killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero.
Los Osos man dies in San Luis Obispo County car crash
A Los Osos man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover accident on Highway 41 in San Luis Obispo County. The post Los Osos man dies in San Luis Obispo County car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night
Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night. The post Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Blood evidence, an alleged confession, and the prosecution rests
Witnesses in the Kristin Smart murder trial testified this week about human blood found under a defendant’s home and an alleged confession, before the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday. The defense will call its first witness on Wednesday. A forensic DNA analyst testified on Monday that lab tests...
kprl.com
Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022
Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
Death notices for Sept. 18-20
Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
