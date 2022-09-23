Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Local law enforcement team up to arrest 28 top offenders
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — More than two dozen of the region's top offenders are now behind bars. Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department teamed up with the Richland Police Department and deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest 28 top offenders over the week.
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area
Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
KPD arrests 19-year-old in reckless driving incident
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick resident has been arrested following a crash Sunday evening, Sept. 25. Kennewick Police Department received a report of a person driving recklessly, traveling at an excessive speed and passing multiple vehicles around 7 p.m. The vehicle crashed a short time later on S. Garfield...
‘Cold-blooded’ murderer sentenced for Richland parking lot slaying of father of seven
“We don’t put animals down like that,” said the judge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland
West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
Yakima Herald Republic
Evaristo Salas continues quest to prove his innocence in 1995 Sunnyside homicide
After being denied a new trial for a 1995 Sunnyside murder he says he didn’t commit, Evaristo Salas hasn’t given up a fight to prove his innocence. His attorney, Laura Shaver of Everett, has taken the case to the state Court of Appeals, where she’s filed a 54-page brief outlining evidence that wasn’t presented in trial nearly 26 years ago.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave
PASCO, Wash. - Traffic headed north on 20th Ave is blocked while the Pasco Police Department investigates a crash. A motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 20th and Argent Road on September 26. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to PPD. Their current condition is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Timeline is revealed in trooper’s shooting
WALLA WALLA – The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper. Dean Atkinson Jr., 28, Thursday evening made his first court appearance and was. formally charged Friday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court. Bail for Brandon. Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, was set at $1 million...
Clearwater construction to close Kennewick roadway overnight for at least a week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For at least one week, a stretch of W Clearwater Ave should be avoided beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night for a construction project to rehabilitate the roadway. According to the City of Kennewick, the project launches on Sept. 26, 2022 and is expected to finish...
610KONA
Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police
It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three WA road projects begin today
Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
Kennewick police seek to identify woman accused of stealing phone, wallet
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have information about the woman pictured above? She is linked to a crime that Kennewick police investigators could use some help with. According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department, the woman who is seen in the pictures above took someone else’s wallet and phone.
KHQ Right Now
Police say teenagers may have been shot at randomly in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots. A 15-year-old boy...
Hermiston Food Plant Will Not Be Rebuilt
(Hermiston, OR) -- Shearer’s Foods will not be rebuilding its plant in Hermiston, Oregon after the property was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. In a statement, the company, based in Massillion, Ohio says employees were notified of this decision earlier this week. “It was a difficult decision...
Richland to Add AED Emergency Station in Howard Amon Park
You may not know what they are, but we guarantee you have seen them on the walls of many gyms, including (for example) Planet Fitness. In 2021 an AED was credited with saving a person's life at a PF gym, workers used it to revive a cardiac arrest victim. New...
Tri-Cities COVID deaths still worry officials. More outbreaks reported
Residents urged to get COVID booster while vaccine is still free.
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser vegetation fire now burning itself out
SR 221 is reopen and the fire is contained. Crews are monitoring it and letting the fire burn itself out.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1