2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on the southbound I-580 on-ramp at Neil Road at around 6:12 p.m. The officials stated that a pickup truck and a Subaru were involved in the collision. The driver of the Subaru and the passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries following the crash. The driver of the truck had no injuries.
Mountain Democrat
County invests in Tahoe property
El Dorado County will get a new government campus in South Lake Tahoe. Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved the $7.5 million purchase of four buildings on two parcels currently owned by Barton Health, the Tahoe Basin’s nonprofit healthcare provider. District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel, who...
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe House Fire
Crews with the North Lake Tahoe fire Protection District responded to a fire at a multi-family residence on Monday, September 26th. When they arrived to the home on Village Boulevard, they saw smoke coming from the chimney of unit #1 of the second structure. Fire crews were able to quickly...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Sunday. The crash happened in the southbound lane of I-580 near Carson City Washoe County line at around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries during the crash. He was...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 26, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Blue Angels arrived in Carson Valley on Sunday previewing this weekend’s Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup. Carson Valley chiropractors are going to have a field day treating sore necks as residents watch the F/A-18s buzz around this week. Find out more at www.aviationroundup.com. Between arriving at...
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Warm and sunny! What a way to close out the last week of September. Temperatures will top out tomorrow in the high 80′s. We’ll see a slow decline and some wind starting on Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County 4-H Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday afternoon, families gathered at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park for a 4-H festival. “We’ve got clubs from all over Washoe County out here, showing what different clubs they have. We got a shooting sports club out here, we’ve got our herpetology club thats reptiles and amphibians, we got dairy goats, a horse, some dogs, a gardening club, we have bees; all the clubs that we have in Washoe County we try to have them represented here,” said Kelsey Conklin, Community Based Instructor with Washoe County 4-H.
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
Reno Aces community relations team giving back a year-round effort. Recruiting local seniors for the foster grandparent and senior companion programs. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am.
mynews4.com
One unit damaged after apartment fire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One apartment is damaged, and one person is possibly displaced after an apartment fire in Reno on Saturday afternoon, authorities say. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Harvard Way.
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe Police investigate shooting
South Lake Tahoe, Cal. (KOLO) - Just after 6 p.m. on September 23rd, police in South Lake Tahoe responded to reports of a shot fired inside a home, possibly hurting someone. Patrol officers arrived to the James Avenue home, finding 37-year-old Julio Rojas Cruz with a gunshot wound to the head. Responders attempted to treat his wounds and took Cruz to Barton Hospital, where he died.
Record-Courier
Genoa Candy Dance done for another season
Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno. Police said there were also 18 citations given. Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34...
2news.com
Crews Put Out Apartment Fire on Harvard Way
The Reno Fire Department put out a single unit apartment fire on September 24, 2022. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at 1001 Harvard Way. Crews on scene told us smoke was invading adjacent apartment units but the fire did not spread. One resident is possibly displaced, but the...
generalaviationnews.com
New video analyzes fatal Reno crash
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute has released an Early Analysis video of the fatal crash at the 2022 Reno Air Races. ASI Senior Vice President Richard McSpadden, CFII, MEI, SES, MES, former Commander/Flight Leader for the USAF Thunderbirds, looks at the Sept. 18, 2022, accident of an Aero Vodochody L-29 Super Delfin that crashed at the races, killing pilot Aaron Hogue.
2news.com
Fire Crews Knock Down Brush Fire Started by Illegal Fireworks
Reno Fire and Truckee Meadows Fire crews successfully knocked down a brush fire Saturday afternoon on September 24, 2022. They say the fire was approximately 1 acre in size and broke out on Indigo Court near in Stead around 3:30 p.m. According to Reno Fire, the cause was from illegal...
KOLO TV Reno
Cabela’s is hosting its first Community Appreciation Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Live music, demonstrations and family-friendly fun will take over the parking lot of Cabela’s on Saturday. It’s free and open to the public. Shane Martin and Mike Biselli visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect at this inaugural event and what sparked the idea for it.
nnbw.com
Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August
The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspects arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Auto
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are releasing details of an arrest that happened earlier this month. On September 2, 2022 at 6:24 a.m., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call in Carson City at Golf Club Drive and US-50 W beneath the underpass.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD makes hit-and-run arrest, teenager suffers life-threatening injuries
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 on West Seventh Street and Sapphire Ridge Way, near McQueen High School. Reno Police say the teenager was crossing the street when he was struck by a car that did not stop. Officers say they located the driver of the vehicle several blocks away. They arrested Holli McCarty, 40, for Hit-and-Run causing substantial bodily injury, Failure to Render Aid, and Driving without a valid license.
Record-Courier
Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance
Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
