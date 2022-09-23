Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for parts of Florida’s coastline. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the middle and lower keys, with tropical storm watches in place for Southwest Florida and a hurricane watch for the stretch of Florida’s Gulf coast encompassing Sarasota, Bradenton, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Ian is expected to strengthen to a category three hurricane by tomorrow morning as it crosses western Cuba, maintaining that status as it approaches Florida for a potential landfall as early as Wednesday or as late as Friday morning based on where the hurricane makes landfall.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO