Nick Quested joins us to talk about his new documentary ‘Hell Of A Cruise’

By Dayna Devon, Emily Evans
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Nick Quested joined us to talk about his new documentary “Hell Of A Cruise”.”

Unfortunately, technical internet issues cut the interview short, but Nick was able to share more details about his new documentary, featuring a cruise aboard the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship at the start of the pandemic.

“Hell Of A Cruise” is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 23, 2022

