Travel

Sam Rubin shows us around the Discovery Lounge on the Scenic Eclipse

By Emily Evans, Sam Rubin
 3 days ago

Sam is aboard the Scenic Eclipse along the Californian coast.

Firstly, Sam and Dayna competed in a showbiz story-off. Then Sam took us on a tour around the Discovery Lounge and the Whiskey Bar which features over 100 different whiskeys to enjoy.

Sam spoke with Jon Sutter, a travel advisor, who gave us some tips on the best way to book a cruise.

KTLA is doing a special giveaway with the cruise line, so if you want to be like Sam Rubin, you can enter to win at ktla.com/contests . For more information about the Scenic Eclipse cruise, you can head to scenicusa.com/ocean-cruises .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 23, 2022.

KTLA

KTLA

