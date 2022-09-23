Sam Rubin shows us around the Discovery Lounge on the Scenic Eclipse
Sam is aboard the Scenic Eclipse along the Californian coast.
Firstly, Sam and Dayna competed in a showbiz story-off. Then Sam took us on a tour around the Discovery Lounge and the Whiskey Bar which features over 100 different whiskeys to enjoy.
Sam spoke with Jon Sutter, a travel advisor, who gave us some tips on the best way to book a cruise.
KTLA is doing a special giveaway with the cruise line, so if you want to be like Sam Rubin, you can enter to win at ktla.com/contests . For more information about the Scenic Eclipse cruise, you can head to scenicusa.com/ocean-cruises .
