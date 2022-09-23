Read full article on original website
kprl.com
Power Outage in SLO 09.26.2022
Another power outage last night. About 1640 customers lost power late last night in the city of San Luis Obispo. Electricity went out at 11:48 and PG and E estimates many customers would not get it back for five or six hours. The neighborhood includes south of Marsh and Santa...
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
biteofthebest.com
Lunch at Eureka!, San Luis Obispo, CA
Wanting one-on-one time with my grandnephew, I asked where he’d like to dine together. He picked Eureka! downtown, where he met me between his work shifts. It’s an all-American place with a burger focus, using locally sourced produce and a rotating craft beer and beverage program. Service is friendly. All their burgers are Santa Carota Angus beef raised almost exclusively on a diet of carrots and served atop a buttery brioche bun.
Elephant seals headed to SLO County beaches must evade orcas, sharks. How do they survive?
Two pods of killer whales were recently spotted several miles off the coast
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
calcoastnews.com
Power outage in SLO impacts more than 1,600 customers
A total of 1,642 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo lost power Sunday night. The outage occurred at approximately 10:48 p.m., according to PG&E. It stretched from downtown SLO to the Sinsheimer Park area. Power returned to most customers early Monday morning. As of 8 a.m., 87 customers remained without...
kprl.com
ECHO’s Long Walk Home 09.26.2022
Several hundred people walked in the Long Walk Home Saturday in Atascadero, including supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold. Debbie said the weather was perfect for the fundraiser for ECHO, the El Camino Homeless Organization. ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis said she’ll have the tabulations tomorrow on how much money ECHO...
Death notices for Sept. 18-20
Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
kprl.com
Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022
Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
Santa Barbara Co. firefighters locate out-of-area missing woman
Santa Barbara County Fire officials located an out-of-area missing 88-year-old woman Sunday morning.
San Luis Obispo Airport says busy travel season could cause inconveniences
In the coming months, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is expected to be the busiest it has been all year. This could create some impacts on parking.
kprl.com
North County Weather 09.26.2022
Mostly sunny, highs near 93 in Paso Robles. 89 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 54. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. High’s near 98 in Paso Robles. 94 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop
A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car. The post Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Los Osos man dies in San Luis Obispo County car crash
A Los Osos man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover accident on Highway 41 in San Luis Obispo County. The post Los Osos man dies in San Luis Obispo County car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo City Council approves The Hub project
The San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday approved a Monterey Street development that will house eight local businesses, rejecting an appeal claiming the project will be a disturbance to an adjacent neighborhood. [New Times]. Named The Hub, the development is situated at 1701 Monterey Street, close to Grand Avenue....
kprl.com
Three Speckled Hens Show 09.26.2022
A big turn out over the weekend for the Three Speckled Hens Antique Show at the Paso Robles Event Center. Coordinators Susie Fuller and Kathy Marquart were pleased. Susie and Kathy enjoyed the Three Speckled Hens Antique Show as much as many of those who attended the event at the Paso Robles Event Center over the three day weekend.
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
City of Santa Maria features two small businesses
Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc street repairs will continue through November
Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
