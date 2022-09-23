ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom signs feral pig control bill

By John Houghton
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to help control the state’s growing wild pig population, according to California State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa.

Senate Bill 856 , introduced by Dodd will help control the state’s growing wild pig population, reducing damage caused by invasive species to the environment, private property, and agriculture.

“I commend the governor for bringing us a step closer to controlling our destructive wild pig population, which is exploding across California,” Sen. Dodd said. “These non-native, feral animals are endangering sensitive habitats, farms, and wildlife. By increasing opportunities to hunt them we can reduce the threat to our state.

Dodd says numerous environmental and public health problems are associated with pigs and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife allows year-round pig hunting.

