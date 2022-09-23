ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 18-20

Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
biteofthebest.com

Lunch at Eureka!, San Luis Obispo, CA

Wanting one-on-one time with my grandnephew, I asked where he’d like to dine together. He picked Eureka! downtown, where he met me between his work shifts. It’s an all-American place with a burger focus, using locally sourced produce and a rotating craft beer and beverage program. Service is friendly. All their burgers are Santa Carota Angus beef raised almost exclusively on a diet of carrots and served atop a buttery brioche bun.
kprl.com

Three Speckled Hens Show 09.26.2022

A big turn out over the weekend for the Three Speckled Hens Antique Show at the Paso Robles Event Center. Coordinators Susie Fuller and Kathy Marquart were pleased. Susie and Kathy enjoyed the Three Speckled Hens Antique Show as much as many of those who attended the event at the Paso Robles Event Center over the three day weekend.
kprl.com

Paso Robles High Club Policy 09.26.2022

A 20-year-old policy on club activity at Paso Robles high school has some people up in arms. The policy requires students to get their parents permission to participate in on-campus clubs. Members of the LGBTQ community object to that policy. They say that there may be students who have not revealed to their parents their sexual orientation.
Santa Barbara Edhat

A Slow Stroll at La Purisima

The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
kprl.com

Power Outage in SLO 09.26.2022

Another power outage last night. About 1640 customers lost power late last night in the city of San Luis Obispo. Electricity went out at 11:48 and PG and E estimates many customers would not get it back for five or six hours. The neighborhood includes south of Marsh and Santa...
kprl.com

North County Weather 09.26.2022

Mostly sunny, highs near 93 in Paso Robles. 89 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 54. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. High’s near 98 in Paso Robles. 94 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
kprl.com

Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022

Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
Lompoc Record

Lompoc street repairs will continue through November

Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
kprl.com

Jerel Haley Returns 09.26.2022

Jerel Haley returns to Atascadero. The former police chief is coming back to Atascadero to be the interim police chief. Jerel Haley will fill the position until a new police chief is named. Mayor Heather Moreno says, we are very blessed to have chief Haley come out of retirement to...
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
