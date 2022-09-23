Read full article on original website
Death notices for Sept. 18-20
Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
biteofthebest.com
Lunch at Eureka!, San Luis Obispo, CA
Wanting one-on-one time with my grandnephew, I asked where he’d like to dine together. He picked Eureka! downtown, where he met me between his work shifts. It’s an all-American place with a burger focus, using locally sourced produce and a rotating craft beer and beverage program. Service is friendly. All their burgers are Santa Carota Angus beef raised almost exclusively on a diet of carrots and served atop a buttery brioche bun.
kprl.com
Three Speckled Hens Show 09.26.2022
A big turn out over the weekend for the Three Speckled Hens Antique Show at the Paso Robles Event Center. Coordinators Susie Fuller and Kathy Marquart were pleased. Susie and Kathy enjoyed the Three Speckled Hens Antique Show as much as many of those who attended the event at the Paso Robles Event Center over the three day weekend.
Elephant seals headed to SLO County beaches must evade orcas, sharks. How do they survive?
Two pods of killer whales were recently spotted several miles off the coast
kprl.com
Paso Robles High Club Policy 09.26.2022
A 20-year-old policy on club activity at Paso Robles high school has some people up in arms. The policy requires students to get their parents permission to participate in on-campus clubs. Members of the LGBTQ community object to that policy. They say that there may be students who have not revealed to their parents their sexual orientation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
5 members of SLO County family honored in Harvest Festival parade in 1970s. Who were they?
One family member was the namesake of an elementary school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
kprl.com
Power Outage in SLO 09.26.2022
Another power outage last night. About 1640 customers lost power late last night in the city of San Luis Obispo. Electricity went out at 11:48 and PG and E estimates many customers would not get it back for five or six hours. The neighborhood includes south of Marsh and Santa...
kprl.com
North County Weather 09.26.2022
Mostly sunny, highs near 93 in Paso Robles. 89 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 54. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. High’s near 98 in Paso Robles. 94 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
City of Santa Maria features two small businesses
Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.
Paso Robles, Morro Bay named to ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ list
– Paso Robles and Morro Bay both recently made Strategistico’s roundup list of the “Eight Most Charming Small Towns in California for 2022.”. The list compiles towns that are, “not just charming in their beautiful aesthetics, but also offer a well-rounded way of life that both travelers and people looking to relocate can enjoy all year round.”
kprl.com
Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022
Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
Los Osos man dies in San Luis Obispo County car crash
A Los Osos man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover accident on Highway 41 in San Luis Obispo County. The post Los Osos man dies in San Luis Obispo County car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc street repairs will continue through November
Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Jerel Haley Returns 09.26.2022
Jerel Haley returns to Atascadero. The former police chief is coming back to Atascadero to be the interim police chief. Jerel Haley will fill the position until a new police chief is named. Mayor Heather Moreno says, we are very blessed to have chief Haley come out of retirement to...
Elks Lodge hosts SLO holiday boutique
The Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo is hosting a holiday boutique this weekend. The boutique is hosted by California Poppy Decorative Artists.
Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night
Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night. The post Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Atascadero interim police chief is ‘incredible leader’ who served city for 9 years
Atascadero is searching for a new police chief after firing Bob Masterson due to “incompatible management styles.”
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
