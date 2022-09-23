In the critically important 2022 mid term elections, we have the chance — and the responsibility — to exercise our right to self-governance by casting our vote. Connecticut is a leader in many respects — we are among the highest ranked states for health care access, worker productivity, and education — but we lag behind other states when it comes to voter access. This is in large part due to language in our State Constitution, now nearly two centuries old.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO