New Wappingers School Requires Parents to Sign Frightening Oath
A school based on natural learning has opened its doors in Wappingers Falls. But before attending class, children's parents must sign a lengthy pledge with some pretty terrifying terms. Wild Roots describes itself as a "nature-based" early education center. The school is located on Route 9D at the former site...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Spike Lipschutz, MD – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communication’s Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others. “Spike has had...
greenwichfreepress.com
Dogwood Books & Gifts at Christ Church in Greenwich to Host Local Authors Event Saturday, Oct.1
Meet a dozen local authors at Dogwood Books and Gifts on Saturday, Oct. 1, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The authors will be there to sign books, answer any questions, and have casual conversation. Stroll with your Dogwood latte, shop, and experience what every book lover enjoys- talking about books they’ve read and finding new treasures.
greenwichfreepress.com
PHOTOS: All Smiles at Pemberwick-Glenville Association’s Valley Jam 2022
Saturday could not have been a nicer day for the Pemberwick Glenville Association’s Valley Jam 2022. This year marked the 15th for the initiative, which has the goal of bringing the community together for a family friendly event at the Bendheim Western Greenwich Civic Center. Cheerleaders performed. There were...
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Only One Candidate in 149th District Race Supports Women – It’s Rachel Khanna
Submitted by Donna Tatroe, Resident of Stamford CT for 47 years. It’s true – only one candidate in the State Representative race for District 149 supports women. Both candidates ARE women, but only Rachel Khanna has shown her commitment to women’s rights through her actions and earned endorsements, while Kimberly Fiorello has demonstrated the opposite.
greenwichfreepress.com
Linda Kocot, 59
Linda Kocot, 59, passed away after a long battle with cancer on September 20, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and passed very peacefully. Linda was born in Port Chester, New York, on March 17, 1963, to her parents Joseph and Velma Skovron, and siblings Joseph “Sonny” Skovron, Carol Wasik and Ken Skovron. She was the youngest of four children.
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport officials, former councilwoman sued by family of murdered man
BRIDGEPORT – The family of a young city man, who died two years ago after being shot in a Barnum Avenue club, claims a former councilwoman and a number of city officials are responsible for the man’s death. In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court, the family of...
New Jersey Globe
22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies
The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Actions Speak Louder than Fiorello’s Symposiums
Let’s examine the reasoning a recent letter-writer gave to encourage support for Kimberly Fiorello’s re-election. In his letter to the editor on Sept 22, Andy Duus urges voters to give Fiorello another term because she has been “relentless to uncover and share…the truth, however inconvenient it may be with popular sentiment.”
greenwichfreepress.com
This November, CT Voters Get to Decide the Future of Early Voting
In the critically important 2022 mid term elections, we have the chance — and the responsibility — to exercise our right to self-governance by casting our vote. Connecticut is a leader in many respects — we are among the highest ranked states for health care access, worker productivity, and education — but we lag behind other states when it comes to voter access. This is in large part due to language in our State Constitution, now nearly two centuries old.
Register Citizen
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
NBC Connecticut
Overcrowding Among Concerns Bridgeport Festival Organizers Work to Address
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the first Sound On Sound music festival. It was a chance to see some of the biggest acts take the stage in Bridgeport, but what sounded like an amazing experience fell short for some fans. We’re told 60,000 people were expected to...
Register Citizen
Could Eneida Martinez be returning to Bridgeport City Council?
BRIDGEPORT — A year after losing a close and bitter primary for her East End council seat and failing to convince a Superior Court judge to salvage her political career, former City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez might be on her way back to that legislative body. Wanda Simmons, the fellow...
Parents speak out after son dies from injury during New Jersey high school football game
"I'm just going to try to put my wife back together and I just hope this don't happen to no other kids playing ball," Norm McClain said.
Register Citizen
Stamford woman accused of embezzling from local business
STAMFORD — A city woman is accused of embezzling more than $42,000 from a local distribution business, according to an arrest warrant. Lauren Meyers, 37, was arrested by Stamford police earlier this month on a first-degree larceny charge. Investigator Sean Coughlin wrote in the warrant that Meyers was a...
CT bus fares have been free since April 1. Ridership is now exceeding pre-COVID totals.
Connecticut began a fare-free bus program for riders on April 1 — along with the state's gas tax holiday. Here's what the numbers show.
Star Montclair High School Wrestler Shot Dead At 28
A former high school wrestler was shot and killed on a North Jersey street Thursday, Sept. 22, officials said. Katon Washington, 28, who grappled for Montclair High School in 2012, was found with gunshot wounds on Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange around 1 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Widower fights for late husband's pension, 6 years later
Six years after her husband’s death, Judy Lynch is still fighting to receive his hard earned pension.
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
