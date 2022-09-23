ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Spike Lipschutz, MD – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communication’s Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others. “Spike has had...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

PHOTOS: All Smiles at Pemberwick-Glenville Association’s Valley Jam 2022

Saturday could not have been a nicer day for the Pemberwick Glenville Association’s Valley Jam 2022. This year marked the 15th for the initiative, which has the goal of bringing the community together for a family friendly event at the Bendheim Western Greenwich Civic Center. Cheerleaders performed. There were...
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich, CT
Connecticut Education
Greenwich, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Only One Candidate in 149th District Race Supports Women – It’s Rachel Khanna

Submitted by Donna Tatroe, Resident of Stamford CT for 47 years. It’s true – only one candidate in the State Representative race for District 149 supports women. Both candidates ARE women, but only Rachel Khanna has shown her commitment to women’s rights through her actions and earned endorsements, while Kimberly Fiorello has demonstrated the opposite.
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Linda Kocot, 59

Linda Kocot, 59, passed away after a long battle with cancer on September 20, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and passed very peacefully. Linda was born in Port Chester, New York, on March 17, 1963, to her parents Joseph and Velma Skovron, and siblings Joseph “Sonny” Skovron, Carol Wasik and Ken Skovron. She was the youngest of four children.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
New Jersey Globe

22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies

The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
RAHWAY, NJ
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Actions Speak Louder than Fiorello’s Symposiums

Let’s examine the reasoning a recent letter-writer gave to encourage support for Kimberly Fiorello’s re-election. In his letter to the editor on Sept 22, Andy Duus urges voters to give Fiorello another term because she has been “relentless to uncover and share…the truth, however inconvenient it may be with popular sentiment.”
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

This November, CT Voters Get to Decide the Future of Early Voting

In the critically important 2022 mid term elections, we have the chance — and the responsibility — to exercise our right to self-governance by casting our vote. Connecticut is a leader in many respects — we are among the highest ranked states for health care access, worker productivity, and education — but we lag behind other states when it comes to voter access. This is in large part due to language in our State Constitution, now nearly two centuries old.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion

Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Could Eneida Martinez be returning to Bridgeport City Council?

BRIDGEPORT — A year after losing a close and bitter primary for her East End council seat and failing to convince a Superior Court judge to salvage her political career, former City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez might be on her way back to that legislative body. Wanda Simmons, the fellow...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford woman accused of embezzling from local business

STAMFORD — A city woman is accused of embezzling more than $42,000 from a local distribution business, according to an arrest warrant. Lauren Meyers, 37, was arrested by Stamford police earlier this month on a first-degree larceny charge. Investigator Sean Coughlin wrote in the warrant that Meyers was a...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Star Montclair High School Wrestler Shot Dead At 28

A former high school wrestler was shot and killed on a North Jersey street Thursday, Sept. 22, officials said. Katon Washington, 28, who grappled for Montclair High School in 2012, was found with gunshot wounds on Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange around 1 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
ORANGE, CT

