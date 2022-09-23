Read full article on original website
WAFF
Henagar man dead after Monday morning crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was killed Monday morning after crashing into a tree a few miles south of Henagar. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Love, 54 was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.
WAAY-TV
Henagar man identified as victim of fatal Monday morning crash in DeKalb County
A Henagar man has been identified as the lone fatality of a crash early Monday morning in DeKalb County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 54-year-old William Keith Love was traveling on DeKalb County Road 667 near DeKalb County Road 668 when the 2001 Dodge Durango he was driving left the roadway about 4:44 a.m. Monday.
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
WAFF
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
southerntorch.com
Burglary in Collinsville over the weekend and Chase on Monday, keeps Law Enforcement busy
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Selma man was arrested for burglarizing storage units in Collinsville on Sunday. A piece of Hwy 75 was re-routed on Monday while Law Enforcement attempted to stop a man with homicidal and suicidal ideations. On Sunday, September 18th, an Officer with the Collinsville Police...
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses
At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
Huntsville police respond to child injured by dog bite
Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a child had been bitten by a dog on Friday afternoon.
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
71-year-old Alabama man arrested after Georgia gas station shooting
A 71-year-old Alabama man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting at a Dade County gas station. Dade County Deputies were dispatched to a gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday after a person was shot in the parking lot of the gas station. According to the...
wrganews.com
Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation
A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
WAFF
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
WDEF
Pedestrian fatally struck along Shallowford Rd.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was killed after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police got a call at close to 12:30 saying a man was hit in the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. When officers got there, the man was...
weisradio.com
Piedmont Police Make Burglary, Theft, and Drug Arrests
On Thursday, September 22, Piedmont Police were notified by a business owner their business had been broken into with merchandise stolen. He was able to provide a description of the pickup truck with tag number used in the theft. Piedmont Officers discovered the truck at a local motel where they...
Polk Jail report – Monday, September 26, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, September 26, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, September 26, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials identify teens killed in Paulding County house fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County Fire Rescue on Saturday named the two boys who died from injuries in a devastating house fire on Friday afternoon. "Our units went in rescue mode, and they went through the window, and they located two victims upstairs," said Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey.
