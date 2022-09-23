ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

WAFF

Henagar man dead after Monday morning crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was killed Monday morning after crashing into a tree a few miles south of Henagar. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Love, 54 was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.
HENAGAR, AL
WAFF

Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WSB Radio

2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
ONEONTA, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses

At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Pedestrian fatally struck along Shallowford Rd.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was killed after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police got a call at close to 12:30 saying a man was hit in the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. When officers got there, the man was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Piedmont Police Make Burglary, Theft, and Drug Arrests

On Thursday, September 22, Piedmont Police were notified by a business owner their business had been broken into with merchandise stolen. He was able to provide a description of the pickup truck with tag number used in the theft. Piedmont Officers discovered the truck at a local motel where they...
PIEDMONT, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Officials identify teens killed in Paulding County house fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County Fire Rescue on Saturday named the two boys who died from injuries in a devastating house fire on Friday afternoon. "Our units went in rescue mode, and they went through the window, and they located two victims upstairs," said Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

