High school football game in Ohio rescheduled after active shooter hoax

Princeton and Fairfield will now play Saturday night after Princeton High School was shut down Friday morning

The football game between Princeton and Fairfield that was originally scheduled for Friday night at 7:00 p.m. has now been rescheduled following an active shooter hoax at Princeton High School on Friday.

Princeton announced the schedule change Friday afternoon, after the school was shut down when Sharonville police received a 911 call earlier in the day that there was an active shooter inside the school with numerous people injured. The call was allegedly coming from inside the school and was transferred to the Sharonville Police Department from the Cincinnati 911 dispatch center.

According to WCPO TV in Cincinnati , the Sharonville Police Department and Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton have both confirmed this morning’s incident was a hoax. Both the high school and middle school were shut down for the day due to the incident.

The all-clear from the Sharonville police came after more than 100 officers and SWAT were dispatched to the school when the call was made. All students have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

The football game Friday night was to feature Princeton, the No. 4 team in the SBLive Ohio Top 25 , going on the road to play Fairfield, ranked No. 7. The game will now take place on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.