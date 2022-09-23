ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

S. Heather Edwards Art Exhibitions Opening Reception Sat, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Artist S. Heather Edwards will showcase her work at the Malibu City Gallery located at Malibu City Hall. Organized by the Malibu Arts Commission, the Opening Reception will be on Sat, Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meet Heather, see her amazing work, and celebrate with complimentary food and beverages. An RSVP is not required.

Heather’s paintings are the product of decades of observation of people, environments, animals and textiles. Although she was not able to obtain a formal education in art, all her studies of the natural world, in addition to the works of great artists including the Renaissance Masters, the Pre-Raphaelites of the late 19th century and modern masters have influenced he work in a way she couldn’t imagine getting in a classroom.

The breadth of her work spans projects ranging from whimsical children’s books to licensed, creative interpretations of Disney characters to immense paintings full of detail and expression. Heather’s award-winning art has not only been spotlighted on national television, but has been included in Forbes Magazine, Spectrum Fantastic, the Art Renewal Center, posts by MTV and hung in galleries from the Disney Parks, to the Society of Illustrators in New York, to international exhibitions in Barcelona, Spain and Lucca, Italy. Discerning collectors from around the world have acquired and continue to acquire her work as it continually grows and evolves.

View Heather’s work and learn more about her art at: https://www.thedoganddragon.com/

Heather’s work will be displayed at the Malibu City Gallery from October 3 to November 10, 2022. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxPiK_0i7iu3fZ00
Photo courtesy The Malibu Arts Commission.

The post S. Heather Edwards Art Exhibitions Opening Reception Sat, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Malibu, CA
