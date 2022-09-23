Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Magic's Gary Harris: Won't be ready for training camp
Harris (knee) won't participate in training camp, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of August to repair a torn meniscus. It appears like the veteran guard will miss at least the start of the regular season, but it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. More information on his status should surface as the season draws closer.
Plaschke: Russell Westbrook is still combative, and the Lakers are still torn
As the Lakers' media day unfolded, an awkward march of a combative Russell Westbrook and a weary Rob Pelinka shows the team is again in trouble.
4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day
On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA・
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench
Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Picks up sprained ankle
Mekari sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Mekari was unable to return after exiting Sunday's game with this injury, though he did not sustain any significant damage to his ankle, according to Fowler. The 25-year-old started 12 of 13 games played for Baltimore last year, and he's once again stepped in at left tackle with starter Ronnie Stanley (ankle) sidelined so far this season. Mekari's status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Misses practice Saturday
Taylor was absent from Saturday's practice due to a personal issue, but he's expected to be ready to play in Monday's Week 3 matchup against Dallas, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Taylor has yet to take a snap this season, but he's the clear-cut backup to starter Daniel Jones. With...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Sticking in minor role
Agnew caught his lone target for 17 yards and returned three punts for 18 yards during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers. The 27-year-old played 12 offensive snaps in the blowout victory and once again operated as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout. Agnew should remain in that role, in addition to handling return duties, heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Enters concussion protocols
Bates suffered a concussion in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Bates will need to clear protocols to be able to suit up Sunday against the Ravens. With Tommy Doyle (knee) out moving forward, and Mitch Morse (elbow) nursing an injury, the Bills offensive line is currently lacking healthy bodies. If Bates is unable to play Sunday, Greg Van Roten will likely draw the start at right guard.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out
Molina (soreness) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Previous reports indicated that Molina would return no later than Sunday, but it's now apparent that he'll return no earlier than Sunday, either. He is still expected to catch for Adam Wainwright in Sunday's series finale, however.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Will miss Week 3
Morse (elbow) is inactive Week 3 against the Dolphins. Morse did enter the week with a "questionable" tag, but it's a bit surprising to see him inactive given the trio of limited practices he logged this week. Greg Mancz appears to be the primary candidate to fill in at center in his stead.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jose Azocar: Retreats to bench Saturday
Azocar isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Azocar is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout Friday. He's recorded hits in each of his last eight games, but Trent Grisham will start in center field and bat eighth Saturday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: No rehab assignment needed
Castellanos (oblique) will not need a rehab assignment and is expected to return sometime during next week's series against the Cubs, which runs Tuesday through Thursday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Castellanos has missed the last three weeks due to a strained right oblique, but his recovery is...
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Return uncertain
LeMahieu (toe) remains unable to play, and it's not clear when or if he'll be able to return this season, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports. There was some optimism earlier this week that LeMahieu could potentially return to action during this weekend's homestand versus Boston, but the veteran infielder still hasn't been able to swing at 100 percent during batting practice. He has indicated that he's feeling better but has also explained that he isn't able to play in his current state. Manager Aaron Boone hasn't ruled out the possibility of LeMahieu returning during next week's three-game series in Toronto, but that sounds like an unlikely scenario given LeMahieu's continuing inability to move past the injury. Boone acknowledged the uncertainty of LeMahieu's timeframe for a return, calling the injury a "great unkown" and saying, "It's been a really tricky injury to get our arms around. What treatments we can do, if and when you can do a shot, things like that. We'll see."
