Cam'ron & A-Trak Drop Off Long-Awaited Joint Album 'U Wasn't There'

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cam'ron and A-Trak finally come through with their highly-anticipated joint album inspired by the OG sounds of the Dipset era.

On Friday, September 23, The Diplomats rapper and the Fool's Gold founder delivered their new LP U Wasn't There . The album features nine new tracks including the lead single "All I Really Wanted" and "Dipsh*ts," which dropped eight years ago under the project's former alias Federal Reserve . Cam and A-Trak also recruited a solid crew to join them on the project like Conway The Machine , Mr. Vegas , Jim Jones , Styles P , Juelz Santana and Dame Dash, who also serves as one of the album's executive producers.

"Don't talk old money if you never had a Penzi box (What's that?)," Cam raps on "Ghetto Prophets." "Go 'head and Google that, Killa, I'm talkin' Snapple facts/I'm gettin' milky money, you can keep the Apple Jacks."

With A-Trak taking the lead on production, other esteemed beatmakers like Just Blaze , Thelonius Martin, Kenny Beats, !llmind , and DJ Khalil also contributed to the album. U Wasn't There is the final product of A-Trak and Cam's eight-year mission to complete an album together. According to the producer, their project almost didn't come out "many times."

"I tried to make the album that I wanted to hear from Cam as a fan," A-Trak wrote in a recent Instagram post. "There were a lot of starts and stops over the years, this thing almost didn’t come out many times. Beats were remade, samples were replaced, some vocals got swapped out as recently as a week ago lol. But I also think this project was about capturing an emotion and that’s always going to be unpredictable. I’m grateful that we got it done."

Listen to Cam'ron and A-Trak's new joint album below.

