Tallahassee, FL

BREAKING: Hykeem Williams commits to Florida State over Texas A&M and others

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuKGA_0i7itcJq00

A big win on the recruiting trail for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles as they land a five-star wide receiver.

A successful start to the season was imperative for head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State to begin 2022. Not just to keep Norvell off the heat seat, but also to truly show the progress that the Seminoles were making as a program on the field.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser

It started to pay off this week. After landing four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson on Tuesday night, the Seminoles reeled in another big fish on Friday afternoon.

Five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams announced his decision live on CBS Sports HQ to commit to Florida State over Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia, and Alabama.

It's hard to understate just how monumental of a win this is for the Seminoles. The top programs in the country have been pursuing Williams for over a year. He's a potential game-changer that could get involved as early as his true freshman season. This one appeared to come down to Florida State and Texas A&M. Relationships in Tallahassee won out in the end.

The momentum began to change over the summer, especially after Williams took a multi-day unofficial visit to Florida State in late July. He attended multiple preseason practices and the Seminole Showcase to end off the month. At the time, Williams harped on how real the staff is.

"They're just real. All the coaches, they're real, they ain't going to lie," Williams said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in an earlier interview . "Then like, Florida State, the whole staff, the players, they're all working for one thing and they're going to put in the work."

Along with Norvell, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was instrumental in this recruitment. It may sound surprising to some but Dugans and Williams have developed a strong relationship. They talk fairly often.

"Coach Dugans, I talk to him all the time," Williams said previously . "It's always good vibes man, I stayed with him the whole time. It was a good time. We talk almost every day," Williams continued. "Not just about football but about life so it's a good relationship."

The Florida native has seen four of his contenders compete since the beginning of the college football season. He traveled to New Orleans for Florida State's win over LSU before attending Pittsburgh's loss to Tennessee the following week. Williams capped off the stretch with an unofficial visit to Texas A&M for the team's win over Miami last weekend.

The Aggies pushed extremely hard for Williams to commit prior to leaving College Station. He didn't relent despite a meeting with head coach Jimbo Fisher in his office and Texas A&M rolling out the red carpet.

Williams is the first composite five-star to commit to Florida State since Norvell took over the program and he's earned the ranking. He's a freak athlete that has the chance to turn into an impact player and a vertical threat at the college level. Williams caught 40 passes for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior while being named to Sun Sentinel's All-Broward 5A-1A first-team selection on offense.

The Stranahan High School product is a multi-sport star. He averaged a double-double as a junior and helped lead his team to their second state championship in three years.

The addition of Williams jumps Florida State's class up from No. 19 to No. 15 in the country. He is the 16th verbal commitment for the Seminoles and the third wide receiver, joining Vandrevius Jacobs and Goldie Lawrence.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 22 overall prospect, the No. 4 WR, and the No. 5 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Williams is the first five-star wide receiver to commit to Florida State since 2015 (George Campbell).

READ MORE: Florida State knocks out Louisville, advances to 3-0 for first time since 2015

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

BATON ROUGE, LA
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
1K+
Followers
515
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

