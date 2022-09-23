ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

3 in Valley named 'Blue Ribbon' school

WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
CANFIELD, OH
YSU students protest possible department cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protest took place on Monday on YSU’s campus. Around 15 students gathered at the campus fountain to protest the possible department cuts. Students involved in the protest tried to get other students to sign a petition to stop the cuts. According to Provost...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Student found with loaded gun on bus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun. Officials with the Diocese of Youngstown and city police confirmed the middle school-aged female was caught with a loaded pistol on her school bus Monday afternoon on the way home from Saint Joseph the Provider school on the city’s north side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mahoning County, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage. They are:. Kimberly Benson. Desate’ Burkley. Barbara Flinn. Sonya Gordon. Bertia Jennings. Joseph Meranto. Carolyn Overton. Ameerah...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mahoning County Dog Warden: Dog found with bullet wound in head

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head. According to a Facebook post from the MC dog warden, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Youngstown Police Department called the dog warden to Burlington Ave. for a dog who had been shot in the head. A man found the dog in his shed.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Mercy Health hiring event combats staff shortage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mercy Health is hiring for all positions at each of its hospitals. On Saturday, it held a hiring open house at St. Elizabeth Youngstown. Around 300 people pre-registered for the event. Managers interviewed candidates, offered jobs and hired some on the spot. Mercy Health said...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest women living...
GREENVILLE, PA
California Palms sells for second time in 2 weeks

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former California Palms hotel-turned-drug-rehabilitation center has sold for the second time in two weeks. The new buyer is VDBE Youngstown LLC and VDBE Youngstown TIC LLC, according to the Mahoning County Auditor’s website. It registered with the Ohio Secretary of State Aug. 9 with Elliot Teitelbaum of Riverside Filings LLC in Cleveland listed as the statutory agent.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PSP dispatched to local high school after phone call

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) New Castle was dispatched to a local high school Friday afternoon after a Safe2Say call. PSP conducted an investigation of a known juvenile at Mohawk Junior Senior High School after the phone call, according to a report. PSP says there...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Multiple departments respond to Wheatland Tube fire

WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) – Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at Wheatland Tube on Saturday. Captain Case Clark said some dust may have found an ignition source and lit up. Crews used dry chemical extinguishers instead of water because it would have been dangerous...
WHEATLAND, PA
Walk promotes healthy father-child relationships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dads were invited to Wick Park on Saturday to enjoy a great day with their kids. Warriors Inc. works with fathers to help them be their best. The organization hosts events to promote positive relationships between fathers and kids. On Saturday, they invited dads and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Local gym joins social media challenge for suicide awareness month

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The month of September is dedicated to raising awareness about suicide prevention. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio created “Pumping Iron To Prevent Suicide” social media challenge. A unique campaign where participants post photos of them doing their favorite exercises on social media...
NILES, OH
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A crash in Mercer County’s Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital. It happened Saturday around noon on South Center Street near the Marathon Gas Station. Troopers say a car pulled out of the gas station, right in front of an SUV...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
29th annual walk supports multiple sclerosis patients

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Multiple Sclerosis Service Agency hosted its 29th Annual Super Walk on Saturday. It’s the first year the organization has brought it back since the pandemic. Agency volunteers made t-shirts, hot dogs and doughnuts for the event at Boardman Park. All proceeds are used...
BOARDMAN, OH
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Street bridge in East Liverpool is still closed. It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017. When trains stop an unload at S.H. Bell, they block the crossing for 15 minutes. Those residents who...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Child mental health issues can go unnoticed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – We hear a lot about adults’ struggles with anxiety and depression, But a doctor at Akron Children’s Hospital says kids can struggle with those, TOO, and those struggles can go unnoticed. Dr. Carmen Harlan is a child psychiatrist and says kids at any...
BOARDMAN, OH

