Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
Investigation Underway Into Murdered Woman Found in North Idaho Hotel Room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Son charged in woman’s death
SANDPOINT — A 57-year-old Arizona man was taken into custody Wednesday by Sandpoint Police in connection to the suspicious death of his 86-year-old mother at the Best Western Edgewater Hotel in downtown Sandpoint. Police were called to the hotel at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the death of...
