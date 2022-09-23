Colorado Sunshine: Thanks to Broncos, Federal Heights kids score a new football field

TOM PREST

Thousands of Colorado’s youth football players scored a spiffy new field.

Thank the Broncos.

The Pinnacle Charter School in Federal Heights — a municipality between Westminster and Thornton, up near Water World — unveiled a $250,000 synthetic turf field on Friday. Pinnacle and Platte Canyon broke in the new digs with the Broncos High School Game of the Week.

It’s the eighth field the Broncos have helped install in Colorado since 2000 through the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots program. Pinnacle’s field will be used by the charter school and other nearby sports leagues, including the Thornton Junior Football League and soccer, track and field and cheerleading teams.

—Paul Klee

