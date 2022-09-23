ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Heights, CO

Colorado Sunshine: Thanks to Broncos, Federal Heights kids score a new football field

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yz1zx_0i7it7Eg00
TOM PREST

Where good news shines

Thousands of Colorado’s youth football players scored a spiffy new field.

Thank the Broncos.

The Pinnacle Charter School in Federal Heights — a municipality between Westminster and Thornton, up near Water World — unveiled a $250,000 synthetic turf field on Friday. Pinnacle and Platte Canyon broke in the new digs with the Broncos High School Game of the Week.

It’s the eighth field the Broncos have helped install in Colorado since 2000 through the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots program. Pinnacle’s field will be used by the charter school and other nearby sports leagues, including the Thornton Junior Football League and soccer, track and field and cheerleading teams.

—Paul Klee

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com)

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge

The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy