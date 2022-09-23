Opening night of writer/director Alexander Richardson’s original play Their Town, now being staged for the second time in the area but with a newly updated revision, was, overall, very successful. I initially left Friday's performance trying to draw all of the parallels between this work and Thornton Wilder’s 1938 Our Town. But Richardson’s modern version is inspired by Our Town, as opposed to being a direct update of Wilder's story. And by using the original text as inspiration, Richardson gave us a fresh take on what the classic play means in a modern world, updating characters, plot structure, relationships, stage design, and more.

