Washington Film Festival Submissions
WASHINGTON, IOWA (September 26, 2022) — A group of Washington citizens is organizing the city's first international film festival. Farm to Film (F2F) will be held May 20-21, 2023. Just like the film pioneers that came before in the city, the mission of F2F is to engage and entertain...
Candidates Stump at Clinton County Democrats Soapbox Social
DeWITT, IOWA (September 26, 2022) — Statewide, congressional, and local Democratic candidates rallied a large crowd of voters at an afternoon soapbox-style event Sunday, September 25, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt. Eleven candidates made their case to voters and pointed out the differences between the two parties’ visions for Iowa.
Figge Member Reception and Public Artist Talk: Caroline Kent, October 6
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. On October 6, both Figge Art Museum members and the general public are invited to celebrate the work of a gifted, Chicago-based artist during a Member Reception and Artist Talk with Caroline Kent, whose new installation An Improvisation of Form transforms the Davenport venue's Katz Gallery into an immersive exhibition of paintings, site specific interventions, and sculptures, surrounding visitors in a unique synthesis of language and abstract forms.
Karen Krueger ('72), Hiroyuki Fujita ('92) to be Inducted into Monmouth College's Hall of Achievement
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 26, 2022) — Accomplished public servant Karen Krueger ('72) of Arlington, Virginia, and high-tech industrialist Hiroyuki Fujita ('92) of Cleveland are the two Monmouth College alumni who will be inducted this year into its Hall of Achievement, the highest honor the College bestows upon its graduates.
This Is Them: “Their Town,” at the Mockingbird on Main through October 1
Opening night of writer/director Alexander Richardson’s original play Their Town, now being staged for the second time in the area but with a newly updated revision, was, overall, very successful. I initially left Friday's performance trying to draw all of the parallels between this work and Thornton Wilder’s 1938 Our Town. But Richardson’s modern version is inspired by Our Town, as opposed to being a direct update of Wilder's story. And by using the original text as inspiration, Richardson gave us a fresh take on what the classic play means in a modern world, updating characters, plot structure, relationships, stage design, and more.
Josh Turner, October 6
Thursday, October 6, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. A Grammy and Country Music Award nominee who has also earned six statuettes from the Inspirational Country Music Awards, chart-topping country and gospel singer/songwriter Josh Turner headlines an eagerly awaited October 6 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the artist famed for such number-one singles as “Your Man,” “Would You Go with Me,” and “Why Don't We Just Dance.”
