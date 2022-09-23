ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

KWU men's soccer tripped up by Tabor

HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan Men's Soccer fell to the Tabor Bluejays 1-0 on Saturday at Joel H. Wiens Stadium. The teams played to a scoreless half, before Tabor got a goal in the 59th minute on a set piece on a free kick after a KWU foul. Neither team...
HILLSBORO, KS
Salina Post

Three 100-yard performers push Trojans past Halstead

Going into their week four matchup with Halstead, Southeast of Saline anticipated a test, and although the Trojans cruised to a 49-17 victory on the scoreboard, the Dragons gave SES a real battle on Friday night. “We talked to the kids all week about how physical Halstead plays and they...
HALSTEAD, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Kansas Sports
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Salina Post

Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Salina Post

Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy