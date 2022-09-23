Read full article on original website
KWU men's soccer tripped up by Tabor
HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan Men's Soccer fell to the Tabor Bluejays 1-0 on Saturday at Joel H. Wiens Stadium. The teams played to a scoreless half, before Tabor got a goal in the 59th minute on a set piece on a free kick after a KWU foul. Neither team...
Late heroics push KWU women's soccer past Tabor, 3-2
HILLSBORO – A goal with 33 seconds left proved to be the match winner as the Kansas Wesleyan women's soccer team beat the Tabor Bluejays 3-2 on Saturday at Joel H. Wiens Stadium. It was a brace for Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee's Summit, Mo.), who netted the first goal and...
Three 100-yard performers push Trojans past Halstead
Going into their week four matchup with Halstead, Southeast of Saline anticipated a test, and although the Trojans cruised to a 49-17 victory on the scoreboard, the Dragons gave SES a real battle on Friday night. “We talked to the kids all week about how physical Halstead plays and they...
Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
Off-duty Kansas police detective arrested after car, bus crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a non-injury accident have made an arrest of an off duty police office. Just after 11:45p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an accident at Douglas and Waco in Wichita involving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 and a city of Wichita Q Line bus, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
